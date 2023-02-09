Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Proctors Collaborative Announce Date For 23-24 Season Bash

This year, the Bash will return to in-person on the MainStage at Proctors 7 p.m. Monday, March 6.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Proctors Collaborative has revealed the date for their upcoming 23-24 Season Announcement Bash for Proctors in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany.

Last year, Proctors Collaborative hosted a virtual bash over two days, posting quick video announcements on social media. This year, the Bash will return to in-person on the MainStage at Proctors 7 p.m. Monday, March 6.

Lydia Kulbida and John Gray from NEWS10 will be returning to help announce the upcoming 23-24 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors with Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors and the 23-24 season at theREP with Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, producing artistic director at theREP.






