Proctors Announces Trevor Noah, Mandy Patinkin, FIDDLER, and STOMP Ticket Release Dates

Comedy, well-known celebrity names and popular Broadway favorites are on sale soon at Proctors in Schenectady. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

STOMP will be on the MainStage at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25. STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Mandy Patinkin will be on the MainStage at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE with Adam Ben-David on Piano, presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Mandy's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you'll never forget. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof will be on the MainStage at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27. A wonderful cast and lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life! Tickets are on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Trevor Noah: Off the Record will be on the MainStage at Proctors 8 p.m. Friday, May 19. Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Trevor has written, produced and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his upcoming, "I Wish You Would," his third for Netflix, premiering globally on November 22. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. His previous special, "Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia" received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination. Tickets are on sale now.