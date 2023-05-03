Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Proctors Announces Seven New Shows On Sale This Thursday

Learn more about the lineup here!

May. 03, 2023  

Proctors has announced a new batch of shows going on sale this Thursday, May 4. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

Kicking off the new announcements is Robert Dubac's new comedy show "Stand Up Jesus: Blessed Be the Punchlines" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30. Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple, J.C.'s razor-sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths.

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles and of course, true love with "The Princess Bride: an Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes" 8 p.m. Saturday, November 11. Then, after the screening, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

The best way to kick off the holiday season is with the "Northeast Ballet's Annual The Nutcracker" 7 p.m. Saturday, December 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3. Join the Sugar Plum Fairy, the heroic Nutcracker Prince and the evil Rat King in this whimsical celebration of the season.

Kicking off 2024 is a roarsome good time at "Dinosaur World Live!" 7 p.m. Friday, January 19. Grab your compass and join the intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Step Afrika! will be on the MainStage at Proctors 2 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2024. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

Praised for its authentic, soulful and orchestral sound, The String Queens is a dynamic trio that creates stimulating musical experiences that inspire diverse audiences to love, hope, feel and imagine. They will be performing 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

Head down to an underwater world 6 p.m. March 28, 2024 and meet "Rainbow Fish." Based on the popular children's book, Rainbow Fish finds the courage to explore the great unknown deep sea, discovering a new world with wonderful sights and friendly creatures of all shapes, sizes and colors who are eager to make his acquaintance.Proctors Announces Seven New Shows On Sale This Thursday



Classic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th Anniversary Photo
Classic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th Anniversary
Honoring the 55th anniversary of playwright Joseph Kesselring's passing and burial in Lewiston, the Western Door Playhouse will host his most popular play, Arsenic and Old Lace, at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center.
Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance Series Photo
Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance Series
The series features stars of both the Mac-Haydn and Broadway, including George Dvorsky ('The Scarlet Pimpernel,' 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' 'Passion') and Elizabeth Ward Land ('Amazing Grace,' 'Memphis,' 'The Scarlet Pimpernel').
ROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatres Second Se Photo
ROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatre's Second Season
Following the success of their inaugural season, Rochester, New York's newest and fastest-growing theater collective, The Company Theatre, has announced the line-up for its upcoming 2023-24 season, which will include five mainstage productions and additional partnerships and special performances.
Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of Burlesque Photo
Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of Burlesque
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown hosts a new production from Cortland's own Bees Knees Burlesque Academy titled “Who Framed Jessica Rabbit?” This adult-only (ages 18 and up) performance will be held at CRT Downtown

More Hot Stories For You


Proctors Announces Seven New Shows On Sale This ThursdayProctors Announces Seven New Shows On Sale This Thursday
May 3, 2023

Proctors has announced a new batch of shows going on sale this Thursday, May 4. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online.
Classic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th AnniversaryClassic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th Anniversary
May 2, 2023

Honoring the 55th anniversary of playwright Joseph Kesselring's passing and burial in Lewiston, the Western Door Playhouse will host his most popular play, Arsenic and Old Lace, at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center.
Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance SeriesMac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance Series
May 2, 2023

The series features stars of both the Mac-Haydn and Broadway, including George Dvorsky ('The Scarlet Pimpernel,' 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' 'Passion') and Elizabeth Ward Land ('Amazing Grace,' 'Memphis,' 'The Scarlet Pimpernel').
ROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatre's Second SeasonROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatre's Second Season
May 2, 2023

Following the success of their inaugural season, Rochester, New York's newest and fastest-growing theater collective, The Company Theatre, has announced the line-up for its upcoming 2023-24 season, which will include five mainstage productions and additional partnerships and special performances.
Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of BurlesqueCortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of Burlesque
May 2, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown hosts a new production from Cortland's own Bees Knees Burlesque Academy titled “Who Framed Jessica Rabbit?” This adult-only (ages 18 and up) performance will be held at CRT Downtown
share