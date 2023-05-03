Proctors Announces Seven New Shows On Sale This Thursday

Proctors has announced a new batch of shows going on sale this Thursday, May 4. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

Kicking off the new announcements is Robert Dubac's new comedy show "Stand Up Jesus: Blessed Be the Punchlines" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30. Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple, J.C.'s razor-sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths.

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles and of course, true love with "The Princess Bride: an Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes" 8 p.m. Saturday, November 11. Then, after the screening, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

The best way to kick off the holiday season is with the "Northeast Ballet's Annual The Nutcracker" 7 p.m. Saturday, December 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3. Join the Sugar Plum Fairy, the heroic Nutcracker Prince and the evil Rat King in this whimsical celebration of the season.

Kicking off 2024 is a roarsome good time at "Dinosaur World Live!" 7 p.m. Friday, January 19. Grab your compass and join the intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Step Afrika! will be on the MainStage at Proctors 2 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2024. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

Praised for its authentic, soulful and orchestral sound, The String Queens is a dynamic trio that creates stimulating musical experiences that inspire diverse audiences to love, hope, feel and imagine. They will be performing 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

Head down to an underwater world 6 p.m. March 28, 2024 and meet "Rainbow Fish." Based on the popular children's book, Rainbow Fish finds the courage to explore the great unknown deep sea, discovering a new world with wonderful sights and friendly creatures of all shapes, sizes and colors who are eager to make his acquaintance.