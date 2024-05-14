Cortland Rep Box Office Opens Next Week For Summer Ticket Sales

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office will open on Monday, May 20th for all summer ticket sales for their 53rd annual summer season. CRT's Box Office is located at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland and is open during the summer on Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and on Saturdays from noon – 6:00 PM. Once performances begin at the Little York Pavilion at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble, the Box Office at that location is open 90 minutes before show time, on performance days only.



Tickets may also be purchased by credit/debit card by calling 800-427-6160 during business hours, or online 24 hours a day through the Cortland Rep website at www.cortlandrep.org. CRT accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. A 4% technology fee will be assessed to all sales paid by credit/debit card. As an incentive, this fee will be waived if paying by cash, check or gift card. and an additional fee is required for online sales. There is a small additional fee for online sales.

CRT's 2024 summer season includes:

• June 5 – 14: Lerner and Lowe's “My Fair Lady”, books and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe. Called one of the greatest musicals in history, this classic tells the story of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins as he tries to teach her how to speak like “a proper lady”.

• June 19 – 28: “The Last Romance”, a heartwarming comedy by Joe Diepietro that explores relationships between people in their golden years, and the invisible bonds of family that ties our hearts together.

• July 3 – 12: Jimmy Buffet's “Escape to Margaritaville”, book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley. A tropical island musical full of love, laughter, and volcanos, told using the parrothead classic tunes of Jimmy Buffet.

• July 17 – 26: “Wait Until Dark”, by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. A new adaptation of this classic thriller about a blind woman who finds herself threatened in her own apartment by three jewel thieves.

• July 31 – August 17: Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”, music by Alan Menkin, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton. Based on the Disney animated film, this exciting story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

Additionally, CRT presents the Bright Star Touring Theatre and their production of “Storybook Tales”, a mash-up of the stories of Pinocchio and Robin Hood. Performances will be held on July 19 at 11:00 AM, July 20 at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Tickets are $8.00 per person, free for children 10 years old and under.

All mainstage and children's shows will be held at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

Five- or six- ticket Flex Passes are available for purchase all summer. Subscriptions and Flex Passes come with free ticket exchange privileges. Single Adult tickets are $42.00 for Center Seats and $40.00 for Side Seats. CRT offers a $2.00 discount for seniors (62 and up), active military and veterans (proof of service required), first responders, and groups of 10 or more. Single tickets may be exchanged for a different performance of the same show for $5.00, given 24 hours' notice. Single tickets for Youth 22 years of age and under are $25.00.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV