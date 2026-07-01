Pianist Yuja Wang to Make Caramoor Debut With Music Group People of Earth This Summer

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts will present GRAMMY-winning pianist Yuja Wang in her Caramoor debut, performing with Latin music supergroup People of Earth (PoE) on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30pm in Caramoor's iconic Venetian Theater. The concert, which is Wang and PoE's first public performance together and only concert on the East Coast this summer, will take listeners on a vibrant journey through the sounds of Latin America, composed and music directed by Cuban piano phenom Ahmed Alom.

It is one of the many highlights of Caramoor's 2026 Summer Season of over thirty performances between June 20 and August 2. Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. The Summer Season immerses the entire estate in music, with concerts happening in five distinct settings – the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Fiel, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room.

Music Director Ahmed Alom says of this collaboration, “The concept is rooted in this supergroup of musicians who come from different parts of the world: Cuba, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, among others. When curating this program, the guiding ideas were creativity, originality, connection, and unpredictability. Collaborating with Yuja, a true musical force of nature, rooted in classical music yet possessing a fascinating imagination and curiosity to expand and integrate other musical structures into her playing, the challenge is to find common ground between seemingly different musical worlds and put them together in genuine service of the music.”

Yuja Wang and PoE's program together includes Leonard Bernstein's “Mambo” from West Side Story; works by Cuban composers Ernesto Lecuona and Arturo Márquez; and selections by Pete Rodriguez, Camila Cabello, Nikolai Kapustin, and Dizzy Gillespie arranged for piano four-hands by Alom. The program closes with La Diáspora, a newly commissioned piano concerto written by Ahmed Alom and dedicated to Yuja Wang, which combines all of these traditions creating something unmistakably New York. Alom's compositional language bridges classical music, jazz, and Latin American tradition, with every musical element tailored to each member of People of Earth. The piece calls for electronics, violin, trumpet, percussion, and piano, and traverses a wide range of styles: Son Montuno, Bolero, Rumba, Cha-Cha-Chá, Timba, and Merengue.

GRAMMY-winning pianist Yuja Wang is celebrated for her charismatic artistry, emotional honesty and captivating stage presence. She has performed with the world's most venerated conductors, musicians and ensembles, and is renowned not only for her virtuosity, but her spontaneous and lively performances, famously telling The New York Times “I firmly believe every program should have its own life, and be a representation of how I feel at the moment.”

People of Earth (PoE) is a global music collective that has emerged as one of the United States' most exciting Latin and tropical bands. With an electrifying blend of music from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and beyond, PoE delivers a high-energy experience that transcends borders. This supergroup features a dynamic lineup of world-class musicians hailing from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Canada, Switzerland, Haiti, Greece, and more. Together, they create a sound that is as diverse as it is powerful. People of Earth includes Raul Rios, trumpet and vocals; Jesus Ricardo, trumpet and vocals; Rubén Rengel, violin and vocals; Ivan Llanes, percussion and vocals; and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, percussion and bandleader.

About the Artists

Yuja Wang: askonasholt.com/artist/yuja-wang

Ahmed Alom: ahmedalom.com/bio

People of Earth: peopleofearthmusic.com

Dining at Caramoor

Caramoor's on site dining options include Pre-Ordered Gourmet Picnics available for pick-up two hours prior to each mainstage concert, which can be pre-ordered until the Tuesday before the performance. The menu is prepared by local coffee and sandwich purveyor G.E. Brown with curated artisanal cheese boards from Second Mouse Cheese Shop. In addition, the Bravo Bar is open two hours before each performance, offering snacks and lemonade, ice tea, wine, cocktails, and buzz-free beverages as well as a rotating selection of offerings from local food creators including It Must Have Been the Bake, Bark and Brine BBQ, G.E. Brown, Pizza Girls, Walter's Hot Dogs, Second Mouse Cheese Shop, LMNOP, and Miss Mona Makes Ice Cream. Specific offerings are noted for each performance on Caramoor's website. For more information on Dining at Caramoor and to pre-order picnics, visit caramoor.org/visit-us/amenities.

For the food vendors that will be at this performance, visit the concert page on Caramoor's website.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Venetian Theater, Friends Field, Spanish Courtyard, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and our youngest listeners.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), the seasonal concessions Bravo Bar, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events.

For Caramoor's complete schedule: caramoor.org/events

Ticketing Information

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance. Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, NY.

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