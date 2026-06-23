Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT and KING LEAR at Hudson Valley Shakespeare 2026

Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare is now presenting its 2026 Season, in its new, permanent theater space, the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center. Check out photos of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Miriam Laube and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert; and William Shakespeare’s King Lear, directed by Davis McCallum.

The cast for As You Like It will include Eric Berryman as Oliver, Helen Cespedes as Rosalind, Zack Fine as Silvius, Kiara Geolina as Audrey, Lucas Hakoshima as Ensemble, Safiya Harris as Celia, Katie Hartke as Corin, Carl Howell as Amiens, Denis Lambert as Duke Frederick, Melissa Mahoney as Phoebe, Maya Mays as Ensemble, Sean McNall as Jacques, Keshav Moodliar as Orlando, Howard W. Overshown as Duke Senior, Luis Quintero as Touchstone, Kurt Rhoads as Adam, and Christian David Tinajero as Ensemble.

As You Like It will feature costume design by Herin Kaputkin, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Charles Coes, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Carl Howell is the Music Supervisor, Luis Quintero is the Fight Choreographer, Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Daniel Vaughn is the stage manager.

All the world’s a stage as imagination takes the spotlight in this exuberant, music-filled romp. Rosalind and her cousin Celia adopt new identities and seek refuge in the Forest of Arden, where exiles become adventurers, friendships bloom into romances, and wit collides with whimsy. Enjoy Shakespeare’s bucolic romantic comedy against the backdrop of the Hudson River valley in this celebration of love, identity, and transformation.

The cast for King Lear will include the previously announced Kurt Rhoads in the title role, Eric Berryman as Edgar, Helen Cespedes as Regan, Aamar-Malik Culbreth as Lear’s Knight, Zack Fine as Earl of Kent, Lucas Hakoshima as King of France, Katie Hartke as Goneril, Carl Howell as Oswald, Melissa Mahoney as Cordelia, Sean McNall as Duke of Cornwall, Keshav Moodliar as Edmund, Anand Nagraj as Duke of Albany, Howard W. Overshown as Earl of Gloucester, Ronald Sopyla as Old Man, Caroline Santiago Turner as Curran, and Nance Williamson as the Fool, with additional casting to be announced.

What happens when the crown slips from a king’s head and into the hands of those who would destroy him? Shakespeare’s tragic tale of madness, power, and betrayal roars to life in this gripping open-air production. An aging monarch divides his kingdom between daughters demanding their love as proof of loyalty, and setting off a chain of deceit and destruction that tears family and country apart. In the heart of the tempest, Lear learns too late that a king must first be a man, and the price of wisdom is everything he once held dear.



Eric Berryman



Zack Fine, Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson



Melissa Mahoney, Zack Fine, Kurt Rhoads



Lucas Hakoshima, Aamar Malik-Culbreth, Nance Williamson, Kurt Rhoads and Mateo Parodi



Kurt Rhoads



Kurt Rhoads and the company of King Lear



Kurt Rhoads and Helen Cespedes



Keshav Moodliar



Keshav Moodliar and Anand Nagraj



Katie Hartke, Kurt Rhoads and the company of King Lear



Katie Hartke, Kurt Rhoads, and Anand Nagraj



Katie Hartke



Howard W. Overshown



Helen Cespedes and Katie Hartke



Zack Fine and Melissa Mahoney



The company of As You Like It



The company of As You Like It



The company of As You Like It



Safiya Harris and Helen Cespedes



Safiya Harris and Helen Cespedes



Katie Hartke and Denis Lambert



Helen Cespedes, Luis Quintero and Safiya Harris