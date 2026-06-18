Caramoor to Celebrate American Roots, Jazz, and Global Music During 2026 Summer Season

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is embracing American Roots, Jazz, and Global Music with eleven events and concerts from June 21 to August 1, 2026. Part of Caramoor’s 2026 Summer Season of over thirty performances between June 20 and August 2, 2026, these concerts underscore the musical diversity Caramoor embraces in its programming, highlighting the creativity of artists across genres. Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region’s most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. The Summer Season immerses the entire estate in music, with performances happening in five distinct settings – the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room.

Dedicated Men of Zion – Celebrating Juneteenth

Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm, Gala Tent (Free)

With roots in gospel and their voices in harmony, the Dedicated Men of Zion bring a jubilant sacred soul tradition to Caramoor for the annual free Juneteenth celebration. Their sound carries the strength of their Eastern North Carolina church upbringing, blending praise, joy, and deep-rooted family ties. This performance offers a powerful reminder of the resilience and joy at the heart of this vital day in American history.

Isaac Mizrahi and his Jazz Band

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center

Caramoor celebrates Pride Month with a concert by entertainment and fashion legend Isaac Mizrahi and his jazz band (Mizrahi, vocals; Ben Waltzer, music director/pianist; Kellen Hanas, trumpet; Chloe Rowlands, trumpet; Neal Miner, bass; Joe Strasser, drums; and Dan Aran, percussion). Mizrahi has spent over 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, singer, host, writer, designer, and producer. Performing with his incredible jazz band, Mizrahi brings his signature wit and musical flair to concert stages across the country. His multi-week residency at New York City’s Café Carlyle sells out every year, and he celebrates his 10th anniversary of playing this iconic venue in 2026. Mizrahi will serenade the Caramoor audience with iconic tunes by artists from Madonna to Stephen Sondheim and everything in between, all interspersed with his signature, unfiltered storytelling. Expect a hilarious, sophisticated, and undeniably fabulous evening. Note: This performance may include mature themes and is not recommended for children.

American Roots Music Festival

Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 12:30 to 7:00pm, Caramoor Grounds

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Caramoor’s annual American Roots Music Festival fills the stunning grounds with the sounds of Americana, folk, bluegrass, and more. Audiences can wander from stage to stage and discover their next favorite artist as an incredible lineup of bands performs at Caramoor’s picturesque venues. This year’s festival features the high-energy Memphis soul of Southern Avenue; an acoustic exploration of the Grateful Dead songbook with Deadgrass; the rich, evocative storytelling of Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters; the next-generation alt-country flair of Chloe Kimes; the energetic and introspective folk, bluegrass, and Americana-inspired music of Low Lily; the vintage-inspired sounds of The Moonrise Cartel; and the exceptional fingerstyle guitar performance of Henry Ferland.

Louis Armstrong Hot Five Centennial Celebration

Friday, July 3, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

The music Louis Armstrong created in the 1920s with his small group, the Hot Five, remains among the most influential, timeless, and joyous in the history of American music. Under the auspices of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, and on the eve of what Armstrong always claimed to be his birthday (the Fourth of July), two-time GRAMMY®-winning trumpeter Alphonso Horne will lead an all-star ensemble of today’s finest jazz musicians in celebration of the 100th anniversary of this groundbreaking group. Co-hosted by Horne and pianist Ricky Riccardi, the evening honors the recordings that transformed jazz from a collective style into a soloist’s art form, forever changing the course of popular music. While Armstrong is celebrated worldwide as the beloved entertainer behind classics like What a Wonderful World and Hello, Dolly, it was these revolutionary recordings from a century ago that reshaped the sound and future of jazz.

Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca – Afro-Cuban Rhythms

Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field

Los Angeles-based singer Ricardo Lemvo and his band Makina Loca, which Lemvo formed in 1990, channel the rich currents of the Afro-Cuban global diaspora, blending Congolese soukous music, salsa horn blasts, and Angolan cadence into one irresistible groove. The group’s joyous, multilingual songs invite every dancer in the house to join in, making them a perfect addition to Caramoor’s festive Summer Season.

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Patty Griffin, one of the most consequential singer-songwriters of her generation, brings her emotive spirit and deeply personal music to share with audiences at Caramoor. Over two decades, the two-time GRAMMY® Award winner – and seven-time nominee – and Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement award winner, has crafted a remarkable body of work that prompted The New York Times to hail her for “[writing] cameo-carved songs that create complete emotional portraits of specific people…[her] songs have independent lives that continue in your head when the music ends.” Griffin’s latest album, Crown of Roses, released in July 2025, is a deeply personal and introspective work that explores themes of identity, nature, family, and womanhood.

Punch Brothers

Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Punch Brothers are a virtuosic American string band with bluegrass roots, but one whose imagination spans classical, jazz, and folk traditions, earning them acclaim from The New Yorker as “one of the most incredible bands this country has ever produced.” With impeccable acoustic musicianship and emotional depth, they have won a GRAMMY® for Best Folk Album and bring both precision and spontaneity to the stage.

Yuja Wang, piano and People of Earth

Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

One of today’s most electrifying pianists, Yuja Wang, makes her Caramoor debut in a new project with New York City’s most exciting Latin music supergroup, People of Earth. Their date at Caramoor is the first public performance of this brand new collaboration and the only opportunity to hear them on the East Coast this summer. Wang and People of Earth join forces for a vibrant journey through the sounds of the Caribbean, composed and music-directed by Cuban piano phenom Ahmed Alom. People of Earth includes Raul Rios, trumpet and vocals; Jesus Ricardo, trumpet and vocals; Rubén Rengel, violin and vocals; Ivan Llanes, percussion and vocals; and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, percussion and bandleader.

Caramoor Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 25, 2026 from 12:30pm to 9:00pm, Caramoor Grounds

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Caramoor is all about jazz with its annual all-day Jazz Festival, featuring an abundance of lively performances that invite audiences to wander, listen, and discover music unfolding across the gardens and open-air stages. Spend the day immersed in sound and shared experience with performances by Caramoor favorite Emmet Cohen Trio with special guest vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan; The Music of Miles Davis and John Coltrane Centennial Celebration with the Walter Blanding Quintet; Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo; Dion Parson & 21st Century Band; Sofia Rei and Jorge Roeder; Georgia Heers; William Hill III Trio; Fabiano do Nascimento; Jazz at Lincoln Center Summer Jazz Academy Big Bands; Family Set: Musical Storytime with Kate and Jake Goldbas.

Ruckus: The Edinburgh Rollick

Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard

In The Edinburgh Rollick, Ruckus and violinist Keir GoGwilt celebrate the legacy of Niel Gow (b. Perthshire, 1727-1807), one of Scotland’s most important musicians, in this dynamic folk-Baroque feast of Scottish dance music. Weaving together these jubilant, hard-driving and nostalgic tunes into large-scale dramatic forms, Ruckus and GoGwilt bring the 18th-century tradition of blending folk and art music to the present day. Ruckus is a shapeshifting, collaborative Baroque ensemble with a visceral and playful approach to early music. Described as “the world’s only period-instrument rock band” (San Francisco Classical Voice), Ruckus’ core is a continuo group, the Baroque equivalent of a jazz rhythm section: guitars, keyboards, cello, bassoon and bass.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

A three-time GRAMMY® winner and one of America’s most adventurous songwriters, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers engage in genre-defying performances that blur the lines between rock, jazz, bluegrass, and improvisational jam. Known for hits like The Way It Is as well as collaborations with the Grateful Dead, Hornsby continues to reinvent his sound while staying rooted in masterful songwriting and brilliant piano work. The band’s live shows are known for virtuosity, spontaneity, and Hornsby’s unmistakable piano touch. Their Caramoor performance will feature music from throughout Hornsby’s extensive and musically diverse career, including music from his new 2026 album, Indigo Park.

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