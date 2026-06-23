Randy Edelman to Reunite With Tony Orlando at Bellmore Theatre After 50 Years

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On July 24, 2026, at the Bellmore Theatre & Showplace in Bellmore, New York, two legendary figures of the music industry will share a stage once again after more than five decades apart.

Tony Orlando will present acclaimed composer, songwriter, and performer Randy Edelman in what promises to be one of the most memorable musical events of the year. While both men have enjoyed extraordinary careers that have left an indelible mark on popular music, film, and entertainment, few know that their professional journeys began together more than 50 years ago.

In the early days of their careers, Orlando and Edelman crossed paths at a pivotal moment in the music business. As the years unfolded, each forged a remarkable path of his own. Tony Orlando became one of America's most beloved entertainers with a string of chart-topping hits and a career spanning television, radio, and live performance. Randy Edelman went on to become one of the world's most celebrated composers and songwriters, creating unforgettable music for films including Last of the Mohicans, My Cousin Vinny, Kindergarten Cop, Ghostbusters II, Twins, Dragonheart, and many more, while also writing timeless songs recorded by artists around the world.

Despite their shared history and mutual respect, the two icons have not seen one another in person for more than half a century. That changes on July 24. The Bellmore Theatre audience will witness a rare and emotional reunion as Tony Orlando welcomes Randy Edelman to the stage, bringing together two men whose careers helped shape generations of music lovers. It is a moment that celebrates friendship, history, artistry, and the enduring power of music.

For fans of both legends, the evening offers more than a concert-it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness a reunion decades in the making and to celebrate two extraordinary careers that continue to inspire audiences worldwide.

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