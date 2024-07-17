Photos: WAIT UNTIL DARK at Cortland Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Cortland Repertory Theatre will present as the fourth mainstage show in their 53rd annual summer season, a new adaptation of the classic thriller “Wait Until Dark”, running from July 17 - 26. Originally written by Frederick Knott and newly adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, this play will have evening shows at 7:30 PM, with matinees on July 19, 21, 23 and 24 at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland.

The original Broadway production of this play inspired the popular 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn. The story: In 1944, in the Greenwich Village basement apartment of Susan, a blind yet capable woman and her husband Sam, murder, secret identities, and a switchblade set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller. While Sam is away on business, Susan finds herself threatened by a trio of men who will stop at nothing to get the diamonds they think are hidden in the apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she must wait until dark to reach the shattering conclusion.

Wait Until Dark is directed by Tanner Efinger in his CRT directorial debut. As an actor, Tanner was seen at CRT in Rough Crossing and Footloose. Efinger is joined by Dean Robinson, from the Ithaca College Theatre Department, who will serve as the stage combat choreographer. CRT's Production Manager Eric Behnke oversees all technical aspects of the production, with Stage Manager Jordan Simon continuing her work with CRT this summer. The design team is comprised of Maggie Jackson (scenic), Emily Liberatore (costumes), Megan O'Brien (lighting), Brandon Reed (sound) and Elizabeth Reaves (properties). Technical Director Sarah Liffick also continues her summer work, as does Assistant Stage Manager Sophie Harrington.

The cast is partially comprised of three actors who appeared in the two versions of CRT's production of “Murder on the Orient Express”: Anna Gion returns to play Susan, with Brennan Lowery as Roat and Syracuse actor Derek Emerson Powell, previously seen in My Fair Lady this summer, as Mike. Arthur Lazalde also returns to CRT, having appeared in 2016's Agatha Christie's Cards on the Table, and as John Dickinson in 2015's 1776. Filling out the rest of the cast, and making their CRT debuts, are local young actress Adeline Morey as Gloria, and local actor Mark Durkee as Sam.

