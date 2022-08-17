Photos: The REV Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIR

The REV Theatre Company opens the third production of its 2022 season - Rodgers & Hammerstein's State Fair. The show runs August 17th - September 6th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY.

Set against the colorful backdrop of an American heartland tradition, State Fair travels with the Frake family as they leave behind the routine of the farm for three days of adventure at the annual Iowa State Fair.

Featuring beloved songs from the R&H catalog and an Academy Award-winning score, plus spectacular choreography and an endearing coming-of-age story, State Fair is a nostalgic kind of warm-hearted family entertainment only Rodgers & Hammerstein could deliver!

State Fair is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, and choreographed by Marc Kimelman. Elle May Patterson serves as Assistant Choreographer. The show features musical direction by Alexander Tom, scenic design by Jeff Kmeic and associate Milo Bue, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Daniel Lundberg. Costume design is by resident designer Tiffany Howard with hair and makeup design by Alfonso Annotto. Dan Mullarney serves as Assistant Musical Director. The show is stage managed by Kent James Collins.

The principal cast of State Fair includes: Martin Sola (Broadway: On Your Feet, The King and I, Baz Luhrmann's La BohÃ¨me) as Abel Frake, Kim Sava (Broadway: Beetlejuice; 1st Nat'l Tour: Matilda; Regional: Annie at Papermill) as Emily Arden, Anne Wechsler (Off-Broadway: No Strings and A Recluse and His Guest; Regional: Biloxi Blues at Act 2, Merrily We Roll Along at Astoria Performing Arts Center) as Margy Frake, Crissy Guerrero (In The Heights at La Mirada & Dallas Theater Center; American Mariachi at South Coast Rep) as Melissa Frake, J Savage (Off-Broadway: Seesaw; Regional: Footloose at The Muny/The Kennedy Center and Something Rotten at Sacramento Music Circus) as Pat Gilbert, and Jackson Goad as Wayne Frake. Vivian Holton and Adeline Morey share the role of Violet.

The cast also features Lauren Alagna, Alicia Babin, Sierra Lai Barnett, Alyxandria Batty-Rivera, Cydney Clark, Claire Fossey, James Francis, Nigel Jamal Hall, Ian Hayes, Arjaye Johnson, Lilli Komurek, Emily Larger, Jay Owens, Tommy Pintado-Gedrich, Sarah Santos, Cooper Stanton, Thomas Sutter, Dan Teixeira, Brian C. Veith, Kyle Yampiro, and Cullen Zeno.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897.