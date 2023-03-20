Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30

The Company Theatre's 2022-23 season continues with THE SEAGULL, April 14-30 at the School of the Arts Black Box Theater, 45 Prince St. Rochester, New York.

In this new version, developed and directed by The Company Theatre's Co-Artistic Director Carl Del Buono, Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL examines the delicate relationships between family, love, and art. Set at a lakeside retreat away from the city, bohemian and bourgeois guests clash over what it means to create art while falling in and out of love with one another.

"Some audience members will be meeting these characters for the very first time, others have known them for years and are very familiar with the story," Del Buono said. "My job is to make it all feel new for both groups."

THE SEAGULL is considered a turning point in the history of theatre, straying from the typical melodramatic, presentational style of the late 19th century, and bringing "realism" to the stage. From its famously disastrous opening night to Stanislavski's masterfully retooled staging to today, THE SEAGULL has equally captivated and mystified audiences for more than a century.

The cast of 11 is led by Jill Rittinger as Arkadina, Philip Detrick as Treplyov, Jess Ruby as Nina, and Jon Froehlich as Trigorin, along with David Munnell, Campbell McDade Clay, Erin Kate Howard, Christopher C. Conway, Richard Steele, Ted Wenskus, and Calvin Staropoli.

"These actors came into the project with such a deep and complex understanding of who their characters are," said Del Buono. "It's been a joy to build upon that knowledge and Anton Chekhov's text that will come to life on stage. I could not be prouder and more honored to be a part of this production and to share it with Rochester audiences."

The production opens Friday, April 14, with a 7:30 p.m. curtain for all evening performances Thursdays - Saturdays. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. The 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, performance will be sign language interpreted by students in the bachelor of science in interpreting program at Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf, with ASL Consultant Blake Nitko and faculty coordinator Danny Maffia contributing.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors over 65, and are available at www.thecompanytheatreroc.org. This production contains themes that some may find disturbing, and is not recommended for children under 16. For more information email thecompanytheatreroc@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: The Company Theatre.