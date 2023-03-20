Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30

Anton Chekhov’s THE SEAGULL examines the delicate relationships between family, love, and art.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The Company Theatre's 2022-23 season continues with THE SEAGULL, April 14-30 at the School of the Arts Black Box Theater, 45 Prince St. Rochester, New York.

In this new version, developed and directed by The Company Theatre's Co-Artistic Director Carl Del Buono, Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL examines the delicate relationships between family, love, and art. Set at a lakeside retreat away from the city, bohemian and bourgeois guests clash over what it means to create art while falling in and out of love with one another.

"Some audience members will be meeting these characters for the very first time, others have known them for years and are very familiar with the story," Del Buono said. "My job is to make it all feel new for both groups."

THE SEAGULL is considered a turning point in the history of theatre, straying from the typical melodramatic, presentational style of the late 19th century, and bringing "realism" to the stage. From its famously disastrous opening night to Stanislavski's masterfully retooled staging to today, THE SEAGULL has equally captivated and mystified audiences for more than a century.

The cast of 11 is led by Jill Rittinger as Arkadina, Philip Detrick as Treplyov, Jess Ruby as Nina, and Jon Froehlich as Trigorin, along with David Munnell, Campbell McDade Clay, Erin Kate Howard, Christopher C. Conway, Richard Steele, Ted Wenskus, and Calvin Staropoli.

"These actors came into the project with such a deep and complex understanding of who their characters are," said Del Buono. "It's been a joy to build upon that knowledge and Anton Chekhov's text that will come to life on stage. I could not be prouder and more honored to be a part of this production and to share it with Rochester audiences."

The production opens Friday, April 14, with a 7:30 p.m. curtain for all evening performances Thursdays - Saturdays. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. The 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, performance will be sign language interpreted by students in the bachelor of science in interpreting program at Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf, with ASL Consultant Blake Nitko and faculty coordinator Danny Maffia contributing.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors over 65, and are available at www.thecompanytheatreroc.org. This production contains themes that some may find disturbing, and is not recommended for children under 16. For more information email thecompanytheatreroc@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: The Company Theatre.

Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30
Jon Froehlich and Jess Ruby

Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30
Calvin Staropoli and Jill Rittinger

Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30
Philip Detrick

Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30
Jill Rittinger, Christopher Conway, and Jon Froehlich




THE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This Spring Photo
THE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This Spring
On the back of successful tours to the Sydney Opera House, Finland and the UK in 2019, and to the international Theater Festival of Kerala, India in January 2020, The Director comes to PS21 in collaboration with Fusebox Festival this spring!
PS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer Season Photo
PS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer Season
PS21/PERFROMANCE SPACES FOR THE 21ST CENTURY, a state-of-the art venue on 100 acres of unspoiled meadows, trails, and woodlands in the heart of the Hudson Valley has announced their 2023 SUMMER SEASON, which runs June 1 through October 21, featuring more than 40 events in our open-air Pavilion Theater, in the fields and meadows, and throughout the region.
Review: IM NOT A COMEDIAN…IM LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre Photo
Review: I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre
What did our critic think of I’M NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre?
Bluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next Month Photo
Bluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next Month
Get ready for a night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping fun as Cedar Ridge, the beloved bluegrass band, takes the stage at Fort Salem Theater on April 1st at 7:30PM!

More Hot Stories For You


THE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This SpringTHE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This Spring
March 18, 2023

On the back of successful tours to the Sydney Opera House, Finland and the UK in 2019, and to the international Theater Festival of Kerala, India in January 2020, The Director comes to PS21 in collaboration with Fusebox Festival this spring!
PS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer SeasonPS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer Season
March 18, 2023

PS21/PERFROMANCE SPACES FOR THE 21ST CENTURY, a state-of-the art venue on 100 acres of unspoiled meadows, trails, and woodlands in the heart of the Hudson Valley has announced their 2023 SUMMER SEASON, which runs June 1 through October 21, featuring more than 40 events in our open-air Pavilion Theater, in the fields and meadows, and throughout the region.
Bluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next MonthBluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next Month
March 16, 2023

Get ready for a night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping fun as Cedar Ridge, the beloved bluegrass band, takes the stage at Fort Salem Theater on April 1st at 7:30PM!
Performers Announced for Fifth Eddies Music Hall of Fame
March 14, 2023

The performance line-up for the fifth annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Monday, March 27 at Universal Preservation Hall has been announced.
Michael Garfield Levine's SPINNING MY WHEELS Comes To Catskill, March 24-26Michael Garfield Levine's SPINNING MY WHEELS Comes To Catskill, March 24-26
March 13, 2023

Show #3 in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest delivers both terrifying lows and dizzying highs in an autobiographical tale of addiction, mental illness, and ultimate triumph. “Spinning My Wheels”, written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine and directed by Catilin Langstaff, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill for three performances only – Friday and Saturday March 24 and 25 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 26 at 2:00pm.
share