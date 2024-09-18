Photos: First Look At MAY WE ALL At the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, The REV Theatre Company raises the curtain on the closing production of its 2024 season, an all-new production of “May We All: A New Country Musical.” See photos from the show!

“May We All” finds Jenna Coates, an aspiring country music singer, struggling to make it in Nashville. Jenna is forced to return to her small hometown of Harmony, TN, where she is reunited with old friends, her empty nester parents, and her past. Inspired by the growth and change taking place in Harmony, Jenna faces the music and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Featuring the music of Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and many more, and introducing two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, it’s a homespun show for the entire family.

“May We All” runs from September 18 – October 5 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn. Tickets can be purchased by visiting TheREVTheatre.com or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

“May We All” is written by Eric Ulloa adapted from the original musical by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Brian Usifer.

“May We All” is produced by The REV Theatre Company in association with Lively McCabe Entertainment, CuzBro Productions, Big Blue Truck Publishing, and BMG and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The cast of “May We All” is led by Ellie Wyman as Jenna Coates, with Daniel Tracht as Dustin, Kelly McIntyre as Liz, Christian Brailsford as Mayor Joe, Michelle Dawson as Bailey / RuAnn, Jim Ballard as Harley Coates, and Bridget Beirne as Crystal Coates.

The “May We All” company also features (in alphabetical order) Ethan Hardy Benson, Eric Michael Byers, Gavin Cole, Ninako Donville, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Jerquintez Gipson, Lilli Komurek, Caleb McArthur, Aathaven Tharamarajah, Brooke Wetterhahn, and Nicole Zelka.

“May We All” is directed by Brett Smock with Music Direction by Katie Coleman and Choreography by James Alonzo White. Scenic Design is by Stanley A. Meyer, with Lighting Design by José Santiago, Sound Design by Kevin Heard, Costume Design by Tiffany Howard, and Hair & Makeup Design by Mary Tyler. Jeremy Jacobs is Assistant Music Director and the associate Scenic Designer is Jason M. Curtis. The Production Stage Manager is Kelly Hardy with Assistant Stage Managers Nick Alteri and Callista Veaughn-Payne. The Casting Director for The REV’s 2024 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

