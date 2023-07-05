Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company

Tonight, The REV Theatre Company opens their doors to the whimsical world of Into The Woods, playing at Auburn’s Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through July 25. See photos from the production!

The REV invites audiences to immerse themselves in a fairytale world, where all of their favorite childhood characters collide. As each of these characters embarks on their journey ‘into the woods’ in search of something different, they encounter twists and turns in their journeys which bring about wildly unexpected results. Into The Woods is at once enchanting and endearing — a touching and deeply human show about community, responsibility, and the stories we tell our children.

Into The Woods features Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and Book by James Lapine. The REV’s Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, is the Director/Choreographer. He is joined by Music Director Jeff Theiss, Assistant Music Director Alex Gutierrez and Associate Director Gavin Mayer.

The cast of Into The Woods includes (in alphabetical order): Joanne Baum as Jack’s Mother, Jodi Bluestein as Rapunzel, Christopher Carl as the Narrator / Mysterious Man, Lindsay Nicole Chambers as the Baker’s Wife, Dexter Conlin as Jack, Noah Robert Detar as Storyteller, Shane Donovan as Rapunzel’s Prince, CJ Eldred as Cinderella’s Prince / Wolf, Caelie Scott Flanagan as Cinderella, Aaron Galligan-Stierle as the Baker, Kendyl Ito as Little Red Ridinghood, Lilli Komurek as Florinda, Vicki Lewis as The Witch, Jaden Tai Martinez as Steward, Rudy Martinez as Cinderella’s Father, Ava Massaro as Storyteller, Mel Mehrabian as Lucinda, Cathleen O’Brien as Cinderella’s Mother / Granny / The Giant, and Crystal Sha’nae as Cinderella’s Stepmother. Kyle Adkins, Carmella Manapat, and Harrison Sakai are the production’s understudies.

Into The Woods features scenic design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec and Milo Bue, lighting design by Jose Santiago, costume design by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard, hair and makeup design by resident REV designer, Alfonso Annotto, and sound design by Daniel Lundberg. Alec Barbour is the Fight Director. The Production Stage Manager is Laura Jane Collins with Assistant Stage Managers Emma Power and Morgan Benford, and Stage Management Intern John Lacson Malley.

Into The Woods runs July 5-July 25 with matinee and evening performances, including a “Pay What you Will” performance on Saturday, July 8 at 8:00pm. Multiple performances have sold out and limited tickets remain for others. The REV strongly encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance by visiting Click Here or by calling the box office at 315-255-1785.