Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company

The REV invites audiences to immerse themselves in a fairytale world, where all of their favorite childhood characters collide.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre Photo 1 Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre
Hit Comedy SHEAR MADNESS Returns Home To Lake George Dinner Theatre, July 6 - August 26 Photo 2 Hit Comedy SHEAR MADNESS Returns Home To Lake George Dinner Theatre, July 6 - August 26
Fort Salem Theater Presents CORN! THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert Performance Photo 3 Fort Salem Theater Presents CORN! THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert Performance
Interview: Eric McConnell and Maximillian Jansen Talk A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURD Photo 4 Interview: McConnell and Jansen Talk A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE at Universal Preservation Hall

Tonight, The REV Theatre Company opens their doors to the whimsical world of Into The Woods, playing at Auburn’s Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through July 25. See photos from the production!

The REV invites audiences to immerse themselves in a fairytale world, where all of their favorite childhood characters collide. As each of these characters embarks on their journey ‘into the woods’ in search of something different, they encounter twists and turns in their journeys which bring about wildly unexpected results. Into The Woods is at once enchanting and endearing — a touching and deeply human show about community, responsibility, and the stories we tell our children.

Into The Woods features Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and Book by James Lapine. The REV’s Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, is the Director/Choreographer. He is joined by Music Director Jeff Theiss, Assistant Music Director Alex Gutierrez and Associate Director Gavin Mayer.

The cast of Into The Woods includes (in alphabetical order): Joanne Baum as Jack’s Mother, Jodi Bluestein as Rapunzel, Christopher Carl as the Narrator / Mysterious Man, Lindsay Nicole Chambers as the Baker’s Wife, Dexter Conlin as Jack, Noah Robert Detar as Storyteller, Shane Donovan as Rapunzel’s Prince, CJ Eldred as Cinderella’s Prince / Wolf, Caelie Scott Flanagan as Cinderella, Aaron Galligan-Stierle  as the Baker, Kendyl Ito as Little Red Ridinghood, Lilli Komurek as Florinda, Vicki Lewis as The Witch, Jaden Tai Martinez as Steward, Rudy Martinez as Cinderella’s Father, Ava Massaro as Storyteller, Mel Mehrabian as Lucinda, Cathleen O’Brien as Cinderella’s Mother / Granny / The Giant, and Crystal Sha’nae as Cinderella’s Stepmother. Kyle Adkins, Carmella Manapat, and Harrison Sakai are the production’s understudies.

Into The Woods features scenic design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec and Milo Bue, lighting design by Jose Santiago, costume design by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard, hair and makeup design by resident REV designer, Alfonso Annotto, and sound design by Daniel Lundberg. Alec Barbour is the Fight Director. The Production Stage Manager is Laura Jane Collins with Assistant Stage Managers Emma Power and Morgan Benford, and Stage Management Intern John Lacson Malley.

Into The Woods runs July 5-July 25 with matinee and evening performances, including a “Pay What you Will” performance on Saturday, July 8 at 8:00pm. Multiple performances have sold out and limited tickets remain for others. The REV strongly encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance by visiting Click Here or by calling the box office at 315-255-1785.

Photos by Ron Heerkens, Jr. / Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC.

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Christopher Carl

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Shane Donovan and CJ Eldred

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Aaron Galligan-Stierle and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Jodi Bluestein and Vicki Lewis

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Crystal Sha’nae, Caelie Scott Flanagan, Lilli Komurek as Florinda, and Mel Mehrabian

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Crystal Sha’nae and Rudy Martinez

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Ava Massaro, Caelie Scott Flanagan, and Noah Robert Detar

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Caelie Scott Flanagan

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Christopher Carl

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Vicki Lewis

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Dexter Conlin and Joanne Baum

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Kendyl Ito, Joanne Baum, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Caelie Scott Flanagan, Dexter Conlin, and Aaron Galligan-Stierle

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Cathleen O'Brien and Caelie Scott Flanagan

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Kendyl Ito

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Caelie Scott Flanagan and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Aaron Galligan-Stierle

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Jaden Tai Martinez

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Vicki Lewis

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Christopher Carl and Aaron Galligan-Stierle

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Caelie Scott Flanagan and Kendyl Ito

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
The Company of The REV Theatre Company's production of INTO THE WOODS




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Bard College Receives $2,000,000 From The Mellon Foundation To Support The Work Of Artist Photo
Bard College Receives $2,000,000 From The Mellon Foundation To Support The Work Of Artist Tania El Khoury

The Fisher Center at Bard (Gideon Lester, Artistic Director and Chief Executive; Aaron Mattocks, Chief Operating Officer) today announces that, in partnership with the OSUN Center for Human Rights and the Arts at Bard (CHRA), it has received a $2,000,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to support the work and livelihood of Tania El Khoury, a commissioned artist and guest co-curator at the Fisher Center, Founding Director of CHRA, and a Distinguished Artist in Residence at Bard's Theater & Performance Program. El Khoury's live art engages the audience in close encounters with narratives drawn from the political realities of borders, displacement, and state violence.

2
A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company Comes to Franklin Stage Company Photo
A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company Comes to Franklin Stage Company

Franklin Stage Company presents a dance concert featuring New York-based dance company, A Palo Seco Flamenco, July 28–30 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY. 

3
Popular Reading Series Featuring Hudson Valley/Berkshire Writers is Back for 5th Season Photo
Popular Reading Series Featuring Hudson Valley/Berkshire Writers is Back for 5th Season

Crystal Radio Sessions, the popular series where professional actors read aloud the work of contemporary writers, returns to the Hilltop Barn at Roe Jan Park at 7:30pm on Sunday, July 15.

4
The Orchard Project Arts Festival Comes to Saratoga Springs This Month Photo
The Orchard Project Arts Festival Comes to Saratoga Springs This Month

The Orchard Project Festival weekend will include work-in-progress showings of new work as well as free workshops, concerts, and conversations that share a joy of storytelling, creativity, and process that The Orchard Project is known for.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Cherry (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Honky Tonk Angels
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/14-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# House Blend
PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century (7/15-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price
How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price (6/20-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You