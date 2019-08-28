Photo Flash: Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Cortland Repertory Theatre closes their 48th annual summer season of professional live theatre with a BANG with the rockin' and rollin' musical Million Dollar Quartet, written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. Performances will run from August 28 - September 13 with evening show times at 7:30. Matinees are available on August 30, September 1, 4, 5, 8 and 11 at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or at the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available for sale 24 hours a day through the CRT website using ETIX at www.cortlandrep.org. CRT cautions that this is the only approved online ticket service; other online sites charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are NOT approved by CRT.

Johnny Cash. Elvis Presley. Jerry Lee Lewis. Carl Perkins. Four legends. One night! On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought these four young musicians together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. That incredible night comes to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. This award-winning Broadway musical features an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Sixteen Tons, Who Do You Love?, Folsom Prison Blues, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Hound Dog, and more!

Million Dollar Quartet is co-directed by CRT Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson and Todd Meredith, who will also serve as Music Director and play the role of Carl Perkins. Meredith has been previously seen at CRT playing the role of Buddy Holly in Buddy! and in the cast of CRT's production of Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. Meredith first appeared as a CRT Performing Intern in 2006, and performed in Annie Get Your Gun, Murder on the Nile and It Runs in the Family. He is also familiar to CRT audiences as the founder and lead singer in "The Rave-Ons", a Buddy Holly tribute band which has performed numerous times at CRT Downtown, and bears the distinction of being the first performance at this new performing arts facility, playing at the grand opening.

The rest of the cast of Million Dollar Quartet is primarily comprised of performers making their CRT debuts: Bobby Becker will portray the founder of SUN Records, Sam Phillips, the person widely considered to be the Father of Rock and Roll. Colin Barkell will portray Johnny Cash, Noah Jermain appears as Elvis Presley, and Actor's Equity Guest Artist Gavin Rohrer performs as Jerry Lee Lewis. Emily Seibert will play Dyanne, Elvis's date for the night. Rounding out the cast will be Michael Lucchetti as Fluke, the drummer and Nathan Yates Douglass as Perkin's bass-playing brother. Douglass was also previously seen at CRT in Ring of Fireand Buddy!.

Wrapping up their behind-the-scenes summer work at CRT is Stage Manager Timothy James, Lighting Designer Eric Behnke, Props Designer Andrew Carney, and Sound Designer/Engineer Seth Asa Sengel. Caitlynn Barrett makes her debut as Scenic Designer and Colin Bradley Meyer makes his as Costume Designer. Brock Baird continues his summer as CRT's Technical Director.

The "Friday Night Talk Back" for this production will be held after the evening performance on August 30, at which a Q & A session with the actors, designers and crew takes place. Early Bird Subscriptions and Flex Passes for the 2020 Summer Season are currently available until October 4th. Call 800-427-6160 or visit www.cortlandrep.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke



Gavin Rohrer, Emily Seibert, Colin Barkell , Nathan Yates Douglass , Michael Lucchetti, Todd Meredith, Bobby Becher and Noah Jermain



Nathan Yates Douglass, Gavin Rohrer, Todd Meredith, Emily Seibert, Michael Lucchetti, Colin Barkell, Noah Jermain and Bobby Becher



Gavin Rohrer, Nathan Yates Douglass, Colin Barkell, Michael Lucchetti, Todd Meredith, Noah Jermain and Emily Seibert



Gavin Rohrer, Emily Seibert , Bobby Becher, Nathan Yates Douglass , Noah Jermain, Michael Lucchetti and Todd Meredith



Colin Barkell, Noah Jermain, Gavin Rohrer and Todd Meredith



Colin Barkell, Bobby Becher, Gavin Rohrer, Emily Seibert, Todd Meredith, Michael Lucchetti, Noah Jermain and Nathan Yates Douglass