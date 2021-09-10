Performance Of LADY CAPULET, A Prequel To Romeo & Juliet, Will Take Place at Farm Arts Collective

Farm Arts Collective is continuing its outdoor arts programming of 2021 with a live performance of LADY CAPULET, a prequel to William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 & 26 at 4pm at Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus PA, near Callicoon NY.

What caused the feud between the Montagues and Capulets? Nominated "Most Memorable Modern Updates & Adaptations of 2020" by New York Shakespeare, LADY CAPULET follows the journey of Rose from country girl to matriarch, navigating her repression and power in 16th century Verona when family, money, and gender determine everything.

"Tantalizing" said RoundTheWorldStage.com, and Time Out said: "Melissa Bell reimagines the life of Juliet's mother in the years before the events of Romeo & Juliet in this classical prequel."

The title role is played by Jianzi Colón-Soto, recently seen as young Sonia Sotomayor in Atlantic Theatre's SHE PERSISTED, based on the stories by Chelsea Clinton. Ms Colón-Soto originated the role of Rose in Barefoot Shakespeare's 2019 Central Park production. She is joined by the other originating Central Park players: Andrew Dunn, a member of Infinite Variety Productions; Preston Fox (featured in the film GAPYEAR); Jefferson Reardon (PROSLOGIAN On-Demand Series), and Marlena Holman (Discovery ID).

Original music was composed by Graham Russell of Air Supply, performed Kerry Maloney (New Windsor Music Academy) on flute, Liz Taub (Violizzy on Spotify) on violin, and Aldo Troiani (Little Sparrow band) on guitar.

LADY CAPULET enjoyed a previous run in Central Park, produced by Barefoot Shakespeare Company in 2019 and has appeared virtually at the Norwalk Library, Advice to the Players, NYC's WHAM Festival, and CreateTheater.

LADY CAPULET, a Henley Rose Playwriting Competition Finalist, was written by Farm Arts Collective member Melissa Bell, who has co-written several works with Tannis Kowalchuk, including NACL's COURAGE (Honored Finalist for the Women in the Arts & Media Collaboration Award 2019) and Farm Arts Collective's DREAM ON THE FARM, 2020 and 2021.

LADY CAPULET is directed by Emily Gallagher, Founder and Artistic Director of Barefoot Shakespeare Company, the co-producer of this performance, with developmental support from CreateTheater, a theatre company founded by producer Cate Cammarata and 29PWC.

Farm Arts Collective, recently featured in the NY Times, is an agri-cultural organization with a mission to engage and enhance rural community life through four main pillars of life-sustaining practice: farming, performance, food, and ecology. Founded in 2018 by farmer and theatre artist, Tannis Kowalchuk, the company operates a 30 x 70-foot greenhouse dedicated to farm-based workshops, performances, rehearsals, education, and community events such as farm tours and meals.

COVID: All Farm Arts Collective cast members, staff and volunteers are vaccinated against COVID 19. Audience members must be vaccinated and wear a mask, before and during the performance.

Tickets are $25. For more information and tickets visit: FarmArtsCollective.org