Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Presents SCROOGE

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Plaza Theatrical's production of Scrooge on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range between $15.00-$25.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office.

For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

This sixty minute holiday musical tradition, based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, A Christmas Carol, comes to life on the stage. Follow miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he learns the true spirit of the holidays!





