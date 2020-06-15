Patchogue Theatre Welcomes New Director, Michele Rizzo-Berg

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) welcomed the arrival of new director Michele Rizzo-Berg on May 20, 2020.

Rizzo-Berg comes to Patchogue Theatre from the YMCA Boulton Center For The Performing Arts in Bay Shore where she served as Center Director for 15 years and programmed more than 1500 shows. She's booked over 400 headline artists including: Rufus Wainwright, Richard Marx, Jorma Kaukonen of Hot Tuna, Henry Rollins, and Colin Hay. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in all aspects of theatre management with a focus on programming marquee acts. Prior to Boulton Center, she's also worked at other local venues such as Nassau Coliseum, Jones Beach Theatre, and the Westbury Music Fair.

"I'm looking forward to new beginnings and excited to be working with a really active community and Chamber of Commerce," says Rizzo-Berg. "Although the Theatre cannot reopen until we receive guidelines from the state, we will continue to be proactive and involved in community-based events like the new virtual Alive After Five, as well as develop innovative programming that will align with what will be the "new normal. Patchogue Theatre is such a driving force in the economic ecosystem of this Village. Although we may be on a pause, we are in the process of building a bigger and brighter future for the theatre. Our objective is to be supportive of the community, while ensuring our loyal patrons that we are working towards a reopen date."

Patchogue Theatre Board Chairman, Ryan Murphy adds, "I and the rest of the Board are very happy to have Michele join the team of the Patchogue Theatre. She brings many years of expertise in the industry with her and we are confident that her knowledge and skills will be of great benefit as we develop strategies to bring the Theatre into the future."

The Theatre Box Office is currently open online, by phone, and by email, to answer any questions concerning ticket refunds, our program schedule, sponsorship and more. Visit us at PatchogueTheatre.org, call (631) 207-1313, or email Info@PatchogueTheatre.org.

