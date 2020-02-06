Patchogue Theatre Presents NO QUARTER Led Zeppelin Tribute

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents No Quarter, a Led Zeppelin LIVE experience, on Friday & Saturday, February 21 & 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $20.00-$50.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

For over 15 years, No Quarter has presented the unparalleled prowess of Led Zeppelin's live show to national and international audiences. It's the closest you can get to seeing a true live Zeppelin concert. After a sold-out January 2019 performance, the band returns to Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, by popular demand, to unleash their globally-acclaimed tribute show.

"Stairway to Heaven." "Kashmir." "Immigrant Song." "Whole Lotta Love" - These songs are unequivocal essentials in the Rock & Roll zeitgeist. The music of Led Zeppelin has resonated with generations, many of which never got to experience the band live before their break-up in 1980.

No Quarter offers a ticket to that quintessential 1970s Led Zeppelin experience. Having studied every song, album, and filmed live performance with an intense eye and ear, No Quarter execute a live show that delivers the essence of the legendary British rock band. Building on a platform of pristine musicianship, the band members take their show one step further, embodying the outsized stage personas of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham. From an authentic look, subtle interactions and distinct nuances, to the band's iconic onstage moments (the violin bow, the theremin, Bonham's drum solos), No Quarter's show is an electric recreation of Led Zeppelin's legacy.







Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You