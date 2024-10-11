POTUS Comes to Blackfriars Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laugh your political worries away with Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) for the smash Broadway play, POTUS: or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, running Oct 24th-Nov 3rd.



Patrons of the arts who are looking for a riotous night of theatre need look no further than the Arts District’s Blackfriars Theatre. Written by Selina Fillinger, POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, is a searingly funny Broadway hit that follows how seven women of dramatically different backgrounds work to minimize the damage done by male arrogance and political posturing. An endearing and hilarious homage to the women who keep things running behind the scenes, POTUS is as delightfully non-partisan as it is shockingly irreverent—the titular “dumbass” could be from any party.

Leading the team for this production is Blackfriars mainstay and Rochester improv favorite, Kerry Young (Unleashed! Comedy Improv and Bushwhacked). “Working on POTUS with this team has been a joyous and even cathartic experience—especially given the political climate in our country,” says Young. “Finding the humor in the chaos of the swirling election helps us understand what really matters and what we can focus on to stay grounded.” Young goes on to pinpoint the true value in a show of this nature: that it helps us find levity in the midst of a high-stakes situation. “These women have been such a joy throughout the process. The laughter we’ve shared at the absurdity of the situations in the play (and in life) have made reality a little less daunting.”

Equally excited for this political romp is Blackfriars artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “POTUS may seem like a controversial choice, especially for a season as important as our 75th Anniversary Season. One of the reasons we wanted to program it, however, is that it has the ability not just to make us laugh at the current political situation, but also to help us find common ground while we’re doing it! Regardless of party affiliations, even though patrons never see the man in power, they universally love to hate him … and everyone can agree about that.”

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating, it is always recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see POTUS at Blackfriars Theatre through November 3rd.

The POTUS cast includes Yakira Capri Coleman (Margaret), Kimberly Day (Harriet), Kiesha Sharee Hartzog (Chris), Abby Park (Jean), Jasmin Singer (Bernadette), Kiley Sullivan (Dusty), and Chris Woodworth (Stephanie). The show is directed by Kerry Young.

Comments