Opera Exposures Celebrates Marge Garvin This Month

The event is on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Opera Exposures presents "An Afternoon of Spirituals" in Celebration of Marjorie "Marge" Garvin on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church.

The 3 p.m. concert will feature four accomplished opera singers performing soul-stirring classics that are sure to lift spirits. The musical numbers have been selected to compliment the tireless work and efforts of Garvin, who is a Staten Island institution.

"Marge is truly a beacon of light in Staten Island," says Edna Greenwich, founder and executive director of Opera Exposures. "We want to give Marge her flowers while she can enjoy them."

For more than 30 years, the community organizer has been a civic leader instrumental in fighting for the rights of youth, senior citizens, and low-income and displaced residents in Staten Island.

In dealing with the tragic death of her grandson, Garvin has had a challenging year. A community advocate like his grandmother, Eric Garvin was a local lawyer who had worked on measures to reduce crime during Mayor Bill DeBlasio's administration. Ironically, the prominent attorney and avid traveller was tragically shot in a drug-infested neighborhood while innocently taking vacation photos in Santiago, Chile.

"This is an opportunity for the community to support her the way she has supported the community for so many years," Greenwich said. "We want to rally around her so she knows how much she is loved and appreciated."

Honoring her in song will be soprano Nia Drummond (Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and the Apollo Theater); tenor Edward Washington (Detroit Opera, New York City Opera and the Metropolitan Opera); bass Vincent Graña (Opera Santa Barbara, Aspen Opera Center and Dayton Opera); and mezzo soprano Michelle Siemens (Los Angeles Opera, UCLA Opera and the Manhattan School of Music). On piano will be Ok Kyun Kang (National Theatre of Korea, Cleveland Playhouse and La MaMa Theatre).

The two-hour recital will feature selections including "In Bright Mansions," "I'll Reach To Heaven," and "I Want Jesus to Walk With Me." Renowned artist and teacher Anthony Turner will moderate the program.

Christ Church is located at 76 Franklin Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10301. Check Eventbrite to see extended bios, purchase tickets ($30) and/or make donations.



Recommended For You