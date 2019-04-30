On Stage At Kingsborough Hosts AN EVENING WITH LORNA LUFT

On Stage At Kingsborough brings top notch performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with an eclectic roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming. The current season runs through May 17, 2019.

On May 10th at On Stage At Kingsborough, Lorna Luftwill share her unique perspective born from a lifetime in entertainment as she sings favorites from the Great American Songbook...some of them made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway, and beyond, as only Lorna Luft can tell them!

Lorna Luft's acclaimed career has encompassed virtually every arena of entertainment. She is a celebrated live performer, stage, film and television actress, best-selling author, recording artist and Emmy nominated producer, with critics labeling her one of the most vibrant, versatile and exciting artists on stage today.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, music and entertainment was an integral part of her childhood. At age 11 she made her television debut singing on her mother's series, The Judy Garland Show.By 19, she was stopping the show on her own; starring on Broadway in Neil Simon's hit musical Promises, Promises. In addition to regional theatre productions of Grease, Carnival, Little Shop of Horrors, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Girl Crazy, Mame andGypsy, Lorna starred in national tours of They're Playing Our Songand as "Miss Adelaide" in Jerry Zaks' world tour production of Guys & Dolls. She toured the UK in the acclaimed musical revues Hollywood & Broadwayand The Magical World of Musicals. Following the 2004 West End debut of her one woman show Songs My Mother Taught Me, she starred in the 2006 blockbuster UK premiere production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas: The Musical.



Concurrent with her theatrical career, Lorna is frequently featured as a concert artist at the world's most prestigious venues including The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris. Her highly acclaimed multi-media production Songs My Mother Taught Me--A Celebration of the Music of Judy Garland was awarded two Los Angeles Theatre Alliance Ovation Awards (Best World Premiere Musical & Best Musical Direction.)

