OFC Creations to Present KINKY BOOTS: THE MUSICAL in February

OFC Creations Theatre is bringing the heartwarming and big-hearted extravaganza Kinky Boots, the first Rochester production of this musical, to the stage this February. The exuberant musical won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

​Kinky Boots stars Seattle-based professional actor Nick Barnard as the shining "Lola," who returns to his hometown of Rochester after 8 years away. As a disabled, queer, and black artist, Bernard is interested in fostering an artistic world in which marginalized people have the space to both give breath to their own stories as well as not being regulated to that alone.

"I'm very much thrilled that I'm getting the chance to play Lola in Kinky Boots," shares Bernard. "After becoming disabled I assumed a role like this was out of my reach so this is all very surreal to me. This is one of those roles that feels like it's in my DNA and the fact that OFC Creations is bringing me back to my hometown of Rochester NY to do it feels similarly poetic."

Darion Matthews, who did the make-up design for the off-Broadway production of Kinky Boots will be doing the makeup for this production, as well as starting as an Angel. Matthews studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City as well as performing in many regional productions, as well as working on Broadway as a hair and makeup artists.

"I am excited to bring this musical to the Rochester community- and for so many of our audience members to experience this joyful musical for the first time," shared Eric Vaughn Johnson, director and co-owner of OFC Theatre. "Our professional cast, including many from The National Theatre circuit, brings so much to this fun and original musical."

Kinky Boots is part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, comprised of six musical productions under the direction of Johnson, featuring professional actors from New York City, Los Angeles, and throughout the country. As part of the new series, OFC Creations is becoming one of the few theaters in the nation to employ a full-time professional Resident Acting Company including Eric Schutt, OFC's first actor-in-residence this season, who plays Charlie in this production.

OFC Creations is a family run company, owned and operated by both Johnson and husband Hunter Ekberg, who serves as Director of Theatrical Experiences. OFC is also known for their welcoming and nurturing environment and is home to LGBTQ+ programming and artists. It employs are 50 staff members, 10 of which are full-time, and has the largest theatre summer camp program in NYS.

Bring the joy this February with Kinky Boots at OFC! Tickets to are now available at Click Here or by calling 585-667-0954.

Media Only: Director and OFC founder Eric Vaughn Johnson, as well Nick Barnard, Darrion Matthews and Artist-in-residence Eric Schutt, are available for select interviews. Publicity photos are available for media use.

About OFC Creations:

Mission

OFC Creations LLC's (Opportunities For Creativity) mission is to give artists of all ages an opportunity to explore and push their creative limits. OFC is committed to developing the next generation of artists and audiences through shows, unique events, and educational classes for all ages.

​

Vision

OFC Creations supports the community through partnerships and creative show selections in the Rochester area. OFC offers after school and evening arts programming to private and public schools, opening opportunities to new directors in the Rochester community, touring theatre productions, and performing arts classes. Additionally, OFC partners with the LGBT+ community each year to present a LGBT+ Show Series, many of the performances benefit non-profit organizations like Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. In the summer months, OFC runs the largest theatre summer camp program in Upstate New York: ROC Summer Theatre Experience.​

​

OFC History

Founded by Eric Vaughn Johnson, OFC has been a fixture of the Rochester performing arts scene since 2005. Today, as a regional theatre, OFC Creations runs three series of theatrical productions: OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series, featuring outrageously high energy musicals performed by professional actors from NYC, LA, and across the globe; OFC's Think Outside the Box Series, featuring local and touring talent through cabarets, stand-up comedy, interactive theatre, and unique experiences; and OFC's Student Performers Series, featuring students ages 4-18, some who are preparing to head to Broadway, and some performing for the very first time.

OFC opened a new, multi-purpose performing arts center in Brighton in July of 2020: OFC Creations Theatre Center, which includes a 260-seat theatre, host to a multitude of events. For more information please visit www.OFCCreations.com