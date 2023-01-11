Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

News Anchor and Reporter Jen Maxfield To Hold Book Signing And Meet & Greet Event In West Nyack 

Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield has seen almost everything in her over two decades working at NBC and ABC local news in New York City.

Jan. 11, 2023  
News Anchor and Reporter Jen Maxfield To Hold Book Signing And Meet & Greet Event In West Nyack 

Jewish Community Center of Rockland County welcomes Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield for a book talk about, "More After the Break," on Monday, March 13 at 6PM located at 450 W. Nyack Road in West Nyack, New York.

The book revisits 10 of Maxfield's memorable stories from her career as a TV news reporter and describes how the events unfolded and what happened after the cameras were turned off.

Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield has seen almost everything in her over two decades working at NBC and ABC local news in New York City. But what happens after a story is reported once the cameras are turned off?

In MORE AFTER THE BREAK: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories Maxfield revisits stories that have been transformative for the subjects and have also changed her life. Maxfield introduces readers to people whose hopefulness and perseverance, even when these individuals were, and are, confronting life's greatest heartbreaks, will inspire.


MORE AFTER THE BREAK shares the stories, both past and present, of:

  • Paul Esposito, a 24-year-old waiter who lost both legs and nearly lost his life in the horrific 2003 Staten Island ferry crash
  • Tamika Tompkins, a young mother who was stabbed 27 times by her abusive ex-boyfriend and ultimately was saved by her toddler daughter, who lay on top of her to stop the bleeding
  • Zaina, the high-achieving 5th grader who survived every parent's nightmare when her school bus crashed during a field trip and who is now starting high school
  • Chris Clemente, an Ivy League undergrad sentenced to decades in prison under the now-defunct Rockefeller Drug Laws
  • The family of Darren Drake, a young man in the prime of his life killed by a terrorist who plowed down a bike path in lower Manhattan
  • The Ellis and Middleton families, who lost everything in Hurricane Katrina, and the Borelli family, destitute after Hurricane Sandy, along with the Good Samaritans who helped them in their worst moments

Returning to find these people years-even decades-after initially telling their stories on the news gave Maxfield the opportunity to ask: What happened after the live truck pulled away? What's the rest of this story?

Jen Maxfield is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and anchor who joined NBC New York in 2013. Prior to joining the station, she worked for Eyewitness News (ABC7) in New York City as a reporter and substitute anchor for ten years. Maxfield started her broadcast career in 2000 in upstate New York before moving to New York City in 2002. She has reported live from thousands of news events over her 22-year career and estimates that she has interviewed more than ten thousand people.

Maxfield is an adjunct professor at Columbia Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University. A graduate of the class of 2000, she enjoys coming back to her alma mater to educate a new generation of journalists.

Maxfield and her husband met as undergraduates at Columbia University. They live in New Jersey with their three children and dog.



Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
ESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next Month Photo
ESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next Month
Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.
Arc Stages Presents THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? Photo
Arc Stages Presents THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA?
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents The Goat or, Who Is Syliva? by Edward Albee, for their professional company, the Next Stage. The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.
Touring Duo Soulstice Sound Performs Valentines Day Cabaret At Fort Salem Theater Photo
Touring Duo Soulstice Sound Performs Valentine's Day Cabaret At Fort Salem Theater
Fort Salem Theater recently announced a one-night-only special event to take place on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th at 7:30PM.

More Hot Stories For You


ESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next MonthESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next Month
January 11, 2023

Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.
Redhouse Arts Center Executive Director Samara Hannah To Depart In 2023Redhouse Arts Center Executive Director Samara Hannah To Depart In 2023
January 9, 2023

Redhouse Arts Center Executive Director Samara Hannah, who began her career with Redhouse in 2014, announced to the Board of Directors that she has accepted the position of Executive Director for Corporate and Foundation Relations at North Carolina State University, beginning in February 2023 and will soon be leaving her post at Redhouse.
Arc Stages Presents THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA?Arc Stages Presents THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA?
January 9, 2023

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents The Goat or, Who Is Syliva? by Edward Albee, for their professional company, the Next Stage. The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.
Touring Duo Soulstice Sound Performs Valentine's Day Cabaret At Fort Salem TheaterTouring Duo Soulstice Sound Performs Valentine's Day Cabaret At Fort Salem Theater
January 6, 2023

Fort Salem Theater recently announced a one-night-only special event to take place on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th at 7:30PM.
Theatre444 To Present Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!Theatre444 To Present Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!
January 5, 2023

Before RENT, there was Tick, Tick... Boom! After a sold out run of RENT this past summer, Theatre444 brings you a new vision of another Larson cult favorite.
share