NOTHING BUT THUNDER Comes To The Dream Up Festival At Theater For The New City

In Ancient Greece, a young and arrogant Dionysus is tasked by Zeus with rescuing his mother Semele from Tartarus; if he succeeds, he will be elevated to Olympus with the other gods. With his slave Xanthias, he goes on a Queer adventure that will humble him greatly. Inspired by Suppressed Mythology and the Ridiculous Theatre style of Charles Ludlam.

Nothing but Thunder contains nudity, sexuality, coarse language, and verse drama, and is not suitable for children.

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions is partnering with Yondr for this production; all phones will be secured in Yondr pouches before the performance in order to protect the actors and keep nudity and sex scenes from being leaked. This is the first time Yondr has partnered with a production this size.

Cast: Matt Biagini* (The Enlightenment of Mr. Mole), Katrina Dykstra, Spencer Gonzalez, Eric Hedlund (The Douchegirl Play (Better Name Pending)), Olivia Kinter (Search Party), Kenny Wade Marshall* (Pirates of Penzance Live-on-Deck), and Alyssa Simon* (The Underpants Godot, The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas).

* indicates member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity-approved Showcase.

Part of the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City

Produced by Cross-Eyed Bear Productions

Written by Duncan Pflaster (The Underpants Godot, The Tragedy of Dandelion)

Directed by Aliza Shane (Are You There Zeus? It's Me, Electra)

Costumes by Amy Overman (Dysfunctional Theater Company's The Bacchae)

Assistant Director / Stage Manager Roberto Alexander

Intimacy and Combat Consultant Sharon Litwinoff

$18 Tickets available through OvationTix

Tickets available at:

Theater for the New City: www.theaterforthenewcity.net or http://www.dreamupfestival.org/

The Playwright's Website: www.duncanpflaster.com

Or direct link - https://ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1133009?performanceId=11130837

Only Six Performances:

• Thursday September 8th at 9pm

• Saturday September 10th at 8pm

• Sunday, September 11th at 5pm

• Monday, September 12th at 9pm

• Wednesday, September 14th at 9pm

• Sunday September 18th at 2pm

Photo: Kenny Wade Marshall (L) as Prosymnus and Spencer Gonzalez (R) as Dionysus

Photo Credit: Duncan Pflaster Photography and Graphic Design