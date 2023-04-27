Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mikhail Baryshnikov at 75 Will Be Celebrated at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in June

The event is on Sunday, June 25, 2023. 

Apr. 27, 2023  
Mikhail Baryshnikov at 75 Will Be Celebrated at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in June

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) goes upstate to honor its Founder & Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov's 75th birthday. Mikhail Baryshnikov at 75 will be a day of music, art, and celebration produced by BAC to take place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Tivoli, NY) on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Co-presented by BAC and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, this fundraising event will feature an afternoon concert on Kaatsbaan's idyllic 153-acre property by some of today's definitive voices in music. The lineup will include influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries whose work has inspired Mr. Baryshnikov throughout his life in the U.S.: American avant-garde artist, composer, and musician Laurie Anderson, Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, Russian-born American singer, songwriter, and pianist Regina Spektor, and North America's leading practitioner of Japanese flutes and percussion Kaoru Watanabe. The program will also feature a musical performance by choreographer Mark Morris and remarks by actress Anna Baryshnikov. The program will be directed by Teddy Bergman.

On the day of the concert, Tier 1 Premium ticketholders are invited to a reception in the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Studio Complex from 11AM-1PM. Tier 1 Premium ticketholders will have access to Tier 1 Premium Parking, opening at 11AM. Tier 1 Premium ticketholders are invited to attend a private art exhibit from 11AM-1PM:

Selected photographs from "Mikhail Baryshnikov: Looking for the Dance"

Photographs by Mikhail Baryshnikov

"'Looking for the Dance' is an extension of my journey to capture dance in transformative moments-most recently within the Argentinian milongas and the South Indian Odissi style. On my first trip to India in 2017, I traveled south to Bangalore to the magical Nrityagram Village and spent time with two of the world's finest dancers, Surupa Sen and Bijayini Satpathy. At Nrityagram, apprentices and young girls from local villages are taught Odissi, the premiere classical Indian dance form and I was captivated. The tango was equally mesmerizing, and while performing in Argentina, I returned several times to dance halls throughout Buenos Aires to follow the footsteps of the dance. On these journeys, more than the shape, I am looking for emotional impact through colors, gestures, a sensuality of movement and fleeting glimpses of the dancers' internal intensity. I've never shown these images in New York and this seems like a perfect opportunity to share a small selection with the special community gathering at Kaatsbaan for this event." -Mikhail Baryshnikov

Photographs from "Mikhail Baryshnikov: Looking for the Dance" will be available for purchase following the exhibit. Proceeds from sales of artwork will benefit Baryshnikov Arts Center's endowment.




Interview: Dillon Klena of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Proctors Photo
Interview: Dillon Klena of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Proctors
The national tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, the musical based on Alanis Morisette’s album of the same name, is due to arrive in Schenectady on May 2. The show follows the Healy family as they deal with some heavy life issues. Making his touring debut, Dillon Klena is playing the role of Nick Healy (a role his brother Derek originated on Broadway).
Fort Salem Theater Presents FREEMONT This Month Photo
Fort Salem Theater Presents FREEMONT This Month
Fort Salem Theater will present the upcoming staged reading of 'Freemont,' a powerful new play written by Phoenix Pedroso.
Tony Award-Winning Producer Larry Hirschhorn To Give Ithaca College Commencement Address Photo
Tony Award-Winning Producer Larry Hirschhorn To Give Ithaca College Commencement Address
Four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Larry Hirschhorn will deliver the main address at Ithaca College's 128th Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21.
Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik Perform a One Night Only Concert at Bristol Valley Theat Photo
Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik Perform a One Night Only Concert at Bristol Valley Theater
Bristol Valley Theater, Ontario County's only professional theater, is back again this Spring Season with a surprise ONE NIGHT ONLY concert featuring Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik! Following the success of Bristol Valley Theater's Corner of the Sky, the organization continues gearing up for a summer filled with talented performers, music and theatrical thrills.

More Hot Stories For You


YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Opens at FST Next FridayYOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Opens at FST Next Friday
April 25, 2023

Fort Salem Theater has announced a local cast and creative team members for the upcoming family-fun musical, 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown,' taking the mainstage from May 5-14, 2023.
Blackfriars Theatre Presents CRY IT OUTBlackfriars Theatre Presents CRY IT OUT
April 25, 2023

This Mothers' Day, there's more to offer Mom than brunch and flowers: Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street, Rochester) will be offering 11 chances to see the hilarious and all-to-real play, Cry it Out, by acclaimed playwright, Molly Smith Metzler.
SIXTIES SPECTACULAR Returns To Proctors With Peter Noone This MonthSIXTIES SPECTACULAR Returns To Proctors With Peter Noone This Month
April 24, 2023

The incredible four-act “Sixties Spectacular” is coming to Proctors, Schenectady 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The headliner is Peter Noone from Herman's Hermits.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Presents THE LISTENING ROOM Featuring Mick Lynch And Special Guest Mary Stuart MastersonKaatsbaan Cultural Park Presents THE LISTENING ROOM Featuring Mick Lynch And Special Guest Mary Stuart Masterson
April 20, 2023

Kaatsbaan will host the return of The Listening Room series, an intimate music salon featuring singer/songwriters in an intimate setting.
Fort Salem Theater Presents FREEMONT This MonthFort Salem Theater Presents FREEMONT This Month
April 20, 2023

Fort Salem Theater will present the upcoming staged reading of 'Freemont,' a powerful new play written by Phoenix Pedroso.
share