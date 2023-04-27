Mikhail Baryshnikov at 75 Will Be Celebrated at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in June

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) goes upstate to honor its Founder & Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov's 75th birthday. Mikhail Baryshnikov at 75 will be a day of music, art, and celebration produced by BAC to take place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Tivoli, NY) on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Co-presented by BAC and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, this fundraising event will feature an afternoon concert on Kaatsbaan's idyllic 153-acre property by some of today's definitive voices in music. The lineup will include influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries whose work has inspired Mr. Baryshnikov throughout his life in the U.S.: American avant-garde artist, composer, and musician Laurie Anderson, Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, Russian-born American singer, songwriter, and pianist Regina Spektor, and North America's leading practitioner of Japanese flutes and percussion Kaoru Watanabe. The program will also feature a musical performance by choreographer Mark Morris and remarks by actress Anna Baryshnikov. The program will be directed by Teddy Bergman.



On the day of the concert, Tier 1 Premium ticketholders are invited to a reception in the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Studio Complex from 11AM-1PM. Tier 1 Premium ticketholders will have access to Tier 1 Premium Parking, opening at 11AM. Tier 1 Premium ticketholders are invited to attend a private art exhibit from 11AM-1PM:

Selected photographs from "Mikhail Baryshnikov: Looking for the Dance"

Photographs by Mikhail Baryshnikov



"'Looking for the Dance' is an extension of my journey to capture dance in transformative moments-most recently within the Argentinian milongas and the South Indian Odissi style. On my first trip to India in 2017, I traveled south to Bangalore to the magical Nrityagram Village and spent time with two of the world's finest dancers, Surupa Sen and Bijayini Satpathy. At Nrityagram, apprentices and young girls from local villages are taught Odissi, the premiere classical Indian dance form and I was captivated. The tango was equally mesmerizing, and while performing in Argentina, I returned several times to dance halls throughout Buenos Aires to follow the footsteps of the dance. On these journeys, more than the shape, I am looking for emotional impact through colors, gestures, a sensuality of movement and fleeting glimpses of the dancers' internal intensity. I've never shown these images in New York and this seems like a perfect opportunity to share a small selection with the special community gathering at Kaatsbaan for this event." -Mikhail Baryshnikov

Photographs from "Mikhail Baryshnikov: Looking for the Dance" will be available for purchase following the exhibit. Proceeds from sales of artwork will benefit Baryshnikov Arts Center's endowment.