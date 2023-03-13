Michael Garfield Levine's SPINNING MY WHEELS Comes To Catskill, March 24-26

Show #3 in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest delivers both terrifying lows and dizzying highs in an autobiographical tale of addiction, mental illness, and ultimate triumph. "Spinning My Wheels", written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine and directed by Catilin Langstaff, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill for three performances only - Friday and Saturday March 24 and 25 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 26 at 2:00pm.

This brutally honest, often harrowing, and sometimes funny roller coaster of a ride takes us from the 1970s streets and theaters of New York to the hills of Vermont and into the depths of Michael's psyche as he struggles to crawl out from under the long shadow cast by his WWII-Veteran father. Clawing his way back to sanity through bicycle racing and a life-long acting career, he encounters an Olympian, a Zen Master, a Holocaust survivor, a meditation teacher who later becomes his wife, and a host of other masterful (and occasionally unsavory) characters.

A native New Yorker, Michael Garfield Levine has worked in theatre at the Champlain Shakespeare Festival, Portland Stage Company, and Virginia Stage Company, appeared in film and television ("Law and Order", "The Sopranos", daytime dramas), studied at The Neighborhood Playhouse, and was an original member of The Circle Repertory Lab. He has also made many commercials and done voice-overs for television and radio. He raced bicycles for 30 years, competing alongside National Champions, Olympians, and Tour de France winners. Michael drove a NYC taxicab for five years and lived to tell about it. He currently resides in The Hudson Valley where he writes and rides. "Spinning My Wheels" was originally developed in Melinda Buckley's One Up! Solo Workshop and in Seth Barrish's Solo-Show Performance Class at The Barrow Group.

Individual tickets for "Spinning My Wheels" are $25 at the door, $22 if purchased online in advance, with those 18 and under admitted for only $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Bridge Street Theatre's website at bridgest.org/2023-solofest/ and follow the appropriate links to make your reservation or to purchase a 2023 BST Season Ticket (which will give you an even further discount).

"Spinning My Wheels" is an inspiring one-man odyssey of sheer guts, dogged determination, acceptance, and survival. Seating is limited so get yours now! And be sure not to miss Show #4 in Bridge Street Theatre's SoloFest: "ALONE: The Stories of Edgar Allan Poe" featuring a thrilling tour-de-force performance by actor Daniel Hall Kuhn as America's Master of the Macabre, coming to BST March 31-April 2! Head on over to 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill as March winds down and discover just how enthralling one person alone onstage can be!