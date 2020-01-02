Managing Director MaryBeth Bunge To Retire from Hangar Theatre

Hangar Theatre Company Managing Director MaryBeth Bunge will be retiring in Spring 2020. The search for the next Managing Director is underway.

Under the joint leadership of Bunge and Artistic Director Michael Barakiva, the Hangar has grown its audience, secured new sponsors, attracted new and returning donors, and created a positive presence locally, regionally, and nationally.

Earlier, Bunge played a crucial role in the Hangar's success as the development director throughout the Hangar for All Season's Campaign from 2007 to 2011, which resulted in the Hangar Theatre opening as a year-round venue.

Prior to her current role, Bunge served in a variety of leadership positions in nonprofit organizations, including service as: director of the NYS CDFI Coalition; development director for Alternatives Impact; and director of communications at Cornell University Libraries. She also taught fundraising in the performing arts for seven years in Ithaca College's Theatre Arts Management program and has served as a fundraising consultant for numerous local nonprofits.

Bunge has served in her current role since October 2017. During this time, Bunge led efforts to expand and diversity the Board, develop staff and strengthen partnerships with community organizations. "Returning to the Hangar in this new role has been a real joy--we have all learned so much together," says Bunge. "The Hangar's staff, Board, company members, and supporters are its greatest asset, and great theatre comes from the strength of these people. I will remain a steadfast fan and supporter!"

"MaryBeth was an incredible force, and truly made the Hangar Theatre Company staff a family," said Barakiva. "We are truly fortunate to have had her knowledge and experience, and to have her represent us in the Ithaca community."

"MaryBeth, with her energy and understanding of the community, has been an extraordinary asset for the Hangar," said Board President Jessica Casey. "We hope to build on the wonderful work she's done."

For interested applicants, a job description can be found at https://hangartheatre.org/jobs/



The Hangar Theatre is located at 801 Taughannock Blvd., north of Ithaca on Route 89 on the shores of Cayuga Lake. The Hangar Theatre building, once the Ithaca Municipal Airport, is home to the Hangar Theatre Company and serves as a venue for a variety of performing artists and community organizations.



Now in its 46th season, the Hangar Theatre Company offers professional theatrical productions throughout the year and a renowned education program. For more information please call 607.273.8588, or visit hangartheatre.org





