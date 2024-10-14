Magician Peter Samelson to Bring MAGIC, LOVE, MYSTERY to Bridge Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for Halloween, Peter Samelson will bring his fascinating one-man show “Magic, Love, Mystery!” to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre for three performances only, October 25-27.

Think of “Magic, Love, Mystery!” as a magic show wrapped around a cold-case crime story. In film noir style, it tells the tale of Noah and Grace, a pair of star-crossed criminal lovers playing a passionate game of cat-and-mouse who risk everything on a long con. And, in an extraordinary twist, every illusion Samelson performs is a clue that helps the audience solve the mystery at the evening's heart. The ‘Magic' is astounding, the ‘Mystery' engaging, and it's a show you'll definitely fall in ‘Love' with.

Samelson insists that he doesn't do magic; he only helps people to see it. He's a master illusionist/entertainer/storyteller/philosopher, blending simplicity and sophistication as he provokes thought and inspires wonder with his performances. He's co-founder of New York City's longest running off-Broadway magic show “Monday Night Magic” and a frequent performer at Speakeasy Magick, one of NYC's hottest new shows, at the McKittrick Hotel. Peter has created magic for some of Broadway's biggest plays and musicals including “Leap of Faith”, “Harvey”, “The Cherry Orchard”, “Winter's Tale”, the National Tour of “Pippin”, the musical “Houdini”, “Carnival” at the Papermill Playhouse, Tom Stoppard's “Travesties”, and the Menotti opera “The Consul”. Additionally, Peter has created and starred in three critically acclaimed one-man off-Broadway shows: “The Magician”, “PaperWork”, and “Radnevsky's Real Magic”. His performances are more than mere entertainment, managing to touch the hearts of his audiences in ways few other evenings can.

Peter Samelson's “Magic, Love, Mystery!” will be presented on Friday October 25 and Saturday October 26 at 7:30pm and on Sunday October 27 at 2:00pm on Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill. Tickets can be purchased online at bridgest.org/magic-love-mystery/ or at the door one-half hour before each performance on a space available basis. But advance reservations are highly recommended – Samelson is a world-renowned master magician, and tickets are likely to ‘disappear' quickly!

