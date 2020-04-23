Mac-Haydn Theatre Postpones 2020 Season, Launches Bright Future Fund

The Mac-Haydn Theatre announced the postponement of its 2020 season and launches a major fund-raising initiative, the Bright Future Fund. The fund will allow the theatre to continue its operations in the absence of ticket sales through 2020 to produce shows again in May 2021.

In a letter to audience members, John Saunders, Producing Artistic Director, provides details on suspending the season. "This decision did not come lightly and has weighed heavily upon me since this crisis began. I am nothing if not an optimist, but I have realized that the most important thing is the health and safety of our audience, artists, volunteers, and staff." He also underscored the importance of audience support at this time, "Now, more-than-ever before in our 51 seasons, we need your help. Your contributions to us at this time are so critical to our survival. More than anything, I want the Mac-Haydn to weather this difficult time so we can be here for you and your family and share in the joy that flows so heartily every summer."

The Mac-Haydn produces shows from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend each year and plans to present the 2020 lineup in 2021. Pippin, Urinetown, Man of La Mancha, 42nd Street, Parade, Rock of Ages, and The Sound of Music.

Information for current ticket holders and how to support the theatre is available on the website (www.machaydntheatre.org).





