MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month

Capital Repertory Theatre is celebrating the holidays with its second 2023/24 season show, “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” begins previews Friday, Nov. 24, opens Tuesday, Nov. 28 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 24. The show is directed by James Barry and sponsored by CDPHP.

The book, written by Tony-nominated writer Colin Escott, is inspired by the true story of the history-making gathering in December 1956 of soon-to-be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. The gang gets back together at Sun Studios, donned with a Christmas tree, garland and mistletoe, to ring in the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made them famous including “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and many more!

Taylor Aronson (Dyanne) is making her debut at theREP and has performed at both the Ogunquit Playhouse and Tuachan Center for the Arts performances of “Beautiful.” Kasie Buono (Dyanne U/S) has spent her career performing at various regional theatres across the US and Mexico, including “Shrek,” “Young Frankenstein” and more. Jason Cohen (Brother Jay) is an actor, director, writer, musical director and multi-instrumentalist performing in his twelfth production in the “Million Dollar Quartet” world, having previously performed as Jerry Lee Lewis and directing two productions. Matt Cusack (Music Director/Johnny Cash) is making his debut at theREP after being the associate music director on Broadway for “One Man, Two Guvnors” as well as Roundabout Theatre’s revival of “The Robber Bridegroom” as well as many other national tours and regional productions.

Ian Kerr-Mace (Fluke) will be in his first onstage role since 2004 but has previously performed in the pit orchestra of “Addams Family,” “Anything Goes,” “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Jersey Boys” and more. Luke Monday (Elvis Presley) has performed on the National Tours of “The Book of Mormon” and “Mamma Mia!” as well as recently starring as Captain America in “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney’s California Adventure. Rob Morrison (Sam Philips) recently starred as Bart in John Doyle’s production of “The 12 at Goodspeed” and various Off-Broadway performances like “Avenue Q,” “Pickalicious,” and more. Nathan Roberts (Johnny Cash U/S, Elvis Presley U/S) has previously traveled with “Million Dollar Quartet” across the country and was recently seen in the East Coast premiere of “Elvis: A Musical Revolution.” Billy Rude (Jerry Lee Lewis) has previously worked with the Berkshire Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre, the Million Dollar Quartet National Tour and many more. Jeremy Sevelovitz (Carl Perkins) has performed with the Adirondack Theater Festival, La Jolla as well as various regional productions of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

In addition to Berry directing, the creative team includes Lighting Designer Jeff Adelberg, Costume Designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan, Choreographer Freddy Ramirez, Scenic Designer Christopher Rhoton and Sound Designer Jeffrey Salerno.

Previews for “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, Friday, Nov.24-26. Opening night is Tuesday, Nov. 28. Regular performance times Nov. 28-Dec. 24 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tickets range from $30-62. For tickets and information, call the box office 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit Click Here. The box office at theREP will open 30 minutes before show time.