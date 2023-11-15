Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month

The show begins previews Friday, Nov. 24, opens Tuesday, Nov. 28 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 24.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 4 Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month

Capital Repertory Theatre is celebrating the holidays with its second 2023/24 season show, “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” begins previews Friday, Nov. 24, opens Tuesday, Nov. 28 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 24. The show is directed by James Barry and sponsored by CDPHP.

The book, written by Tony-nominated writer Colin Escott, is inspired by the true story of the history-making gathering in December 1956 of soon-to-be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. The gang gets back together at Sun Studios, donned with a Christmas tree, garland and mistletoe, to ring in the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made them famous including “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and many more!

Taylor Aronson (Dyanne) is making her debut at theREP and has performed at both the Ogunquit Playhouse and Tuachan Center for the Arts performances of “Beautiful.” Kasie Buono (Dyanne U/S) has spent her career performing at various regional theatres across the US and Mexico, including “Shrek,” “Young Frankenstein” and more. Jason Cohen (Brother Jay) is an actor, director, writer, musical director and multi-instrumentalist performing in his twelfth production in the “Million Dollar Quartet” world, having previously performed as Jerry Lee Lewis and directing two productions. Matt Cusack (Music Director/Johnny Cash) is making his debut at theREP after being the associate music director on Broadway for “One Man, Two Guvnors” as well as Roundabout Theatre’s revival of “The Robber Bridegroom” as well as many other national tours and regional productions.

Ian Kerr-Mace (Fluke) will be in his first onstage role since 2004 but has previously performed in the pit orchestra of “Addams Family,” “Anything Goes,” “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Jersey Boys” and more. Luke Monday (Elvis Presley) has performed on the National Tours of “The Book of Mormon” and “Mamma Mia!” as well as recently starring as Captain America in “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney’s California Adventure. Rob Morrison (Sam Philips) recently starred as Bart in John Doyle’s production of “The 12 at Goodspeed” and various Off-Broadway performances like “Avenue Q,” “Pickalicious,” and more. Nathan Roberts (Johnny Cash U/S, Elvis Presley U/S) has previously traveled with “Million Dollar Quartet” across the country and was recently seen in the East Coast premiere of “Elvis: A Musical Revolution.” Billy Rude (Jerry Lee Lewis) has previously worked with the Berkshire Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre, the Million Dollar Quartet National Tour and many more. Jeremy Sevelovitz (Carl Perkins) has performed with the Adirondack Theater Festival, La Jolla as well as various regional productions of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

In addition to Berry directing, the creative team includes Lighting Designer Jeff Adelberg, Costume Designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan, Choreographer Freddy Ramirez, Scenic Designer Christopher Rhoton and Sound Designer Jeffrey Salerno.

Previews for “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, Friday, Nov.24-26. Opening night is Tuesday, Nov. 28. Regular performance times Nov. 28-Dec. 24 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tickets range from $30-62. For tickets and information, call the box office 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit Click Here. The box office at theREP will open 30 minutes before show time.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Single Tickets For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Proctors Photo
Single Tickets For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Proctors

Proctors has announced that tickets for the national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 16 for eight performances from Tuesday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

2
Reimagined A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Syracuse Stage Photo
Reimagined A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Syracuse Stage

 Syracuse Stage, in association with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, continues Stage’s 50th Anniversary season – and the tradition of heart-warming, family-friendly holiday shows – with “A Christmas Carol,” the classic novel by Charles Dickens, here adapted by Richard Hellesen, with music by David de Berry, and orchestrations by Gregg Coffin.

3
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts Annual Holiday Music Festival Photo
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts Annual Holiday Music Festival

Hoff-Barthelson Music School invites the community to join the School in celebrating the holiday season at the School’s annual Holiday Music Festival. This magical weekend of music and family fun will feature joyful performances by HBMS student ensembles and offer the perfect opportunity to find that special holiday gift at the HB Boutique, Holiday Treat Shoppe, and Silent Auction.

4
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Central New York The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Theatre444 (11/16-11/19)Tracker VIDEOS
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central New York Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland in Central New York Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
Turning Stone Resort Casino (12/07-12/07)
Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription in Central New York Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription
Buy Mounjaro (Ozempic) online without prescription (9/09-11/09)
SYMPATHETIC MAGIC in Central New York SYMPATHETIC MAGIC
Bridge Street Theatre (11/09-11/19)PHOTOS
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You