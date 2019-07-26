The Hangar Theatre Company caps its KIDDSTUFF summer season with the musical, Mary Poppins Jr., with music and lyrics by Richard and Robert Sherman and book by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Margaux Deverin, the show will run from Thursday, August 1, through Saturday, August 3, with 10 am and 12 noon performances at the Hangar Theatre.

Using a combination of magic and common sense, Mary Poppins must teach the troubled Banks family members how to value each other again. She takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones whose perspective she changes. Everyone can learn a lesson or two from this practically perfect nanny. Themes explored include: Fantasy, Values, and Family.

Mary Poppins Jr. will be performed by students of the Next Generation School of Theatre, the Hangar Theatre's summer drama classes for grades 2-12. Next Generation students learn from professional artists who are also passionate about sharing their craft with local youth.

"This cast is one of the most talented that the creative team has seen in recent years," said Director Margaux Deverin. "They are dedicated actors--some had memorized all their lines by day two!--and are truly embracing the often hectic process of staging a successful performance in less than three weeks. These kids just 'get it' and we are just as excited as they are."

All KIDDSTUFF shows take place Thursday-Saturday with performances at 10 am and 12 noon. Tickets are $9. (Pay) What You Will: At every 12 noon Saturday KIDDSTUFF performance, some tickets are set aside to let patrons pay whatever they wish. These tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting one hour before curtain. This is made possible in part by Ithaca Bakery, sponsor of our (Pay) What You Will KIDDSTUFF performances.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.HangarTheatre.org or by phone at 607.273.ARTS(2787) as well as at the Hangar Theatre Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday-Saturday 12-PM., and one hour before every performance. All KIDDSTUFF performances take place at the Hangar Theatre.





