MAMMA MIA! Returns To Forestburgh Playhouse This Month

Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Executive Producer Franklin Trapp, presents by popular demand the international smash hit Mamma Mia!, dazzling audiences at the historic Forestburgh Mainstage from July 19 -31.

"Back by popular demand--Mamma Mia! returns to the Forestburgh Playhouse. After a sold-out run in 2018, we are so excited to bring back a musical that celebrates all of the things we need the most: laughter, incredible music, splashy costumes, dance routines and a heartwarming story," said Franklin Trapp. "Given all the challenges we all have faced over the last few years, what the world needs now is-Mamma Mia!"

Directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott (Kiss Me Kate, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Altar Boyz), with music direction by James Osorio (Me and My Girl, Priscilla Queen of the Desert).

The cast features Chistina Stroup as "Donna Sheridan," Michelle Alves as "Tanya," M'Laine Hunter as "Rosie," Edward Staudenmeyer as "Sam," Joseph Torello as "Bill," Scott Evans as "Harry," Jessi Kirtley as "Sophie," Mike Bindemen as "Sky," Kelly Belarmino as "Ali," Caroline Borio as "Lisa," Anthony DaSilva as "Pepper," Justin Sudderth as "Eddie." The Ensemble features Kelly Belarmino, Caroline Borio, Anthony DaSilva, Collin Hancock, Maggie Likcani, Skyler Sajewski, Bella Serrano and Justin Sudderth.

The creative team includes Steven Velasquez (scenic designer), Risa Ando (costume designer), Ethan Newman (lighting designer), Mackenzie Ademick (sound designer), Lorelei Davis (property master. Caroline Jackson (production stage manager) and Rose Tablizo (assistant stage manager).

Over sixty million people from around the globe have fallen in love with the characters, the enchanting story and ABBA's timeless music which makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!

This sunny, funny, international sensation unfolds on a Greek island paradise when on the eve of her wedding, a young woman's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA's hit songs that include "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "SOS," combine to make this enchanting show a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00pm, with matinees Wednesdays at 2:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45, online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185803®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftix5.centerstageticketing.com%2Fsites%2Fforestburgh6%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the Box Office at 845-794-1194. Box Office Hours: 12pm-9pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12pm-4pm Sundays.

Next up, the hilarious musical comedy Something Rotten! (August 2-14) and the long-awaited Broadway hit, Kinky Boots (August 16-28). The Mainstage season wraps up with Constellations, a moving and heartwarming play (August 30 - September 4). The Childrens' Stage will present a new musical version of Alice in Wonderland (July 7-August 20). The second annual In The Works - In The Woods Festival (September 8-11).

The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.