Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

MAMA, I WANT TO SING! 40th Anniversary Revival Receives Seven Audelco Award Nominations

Mama, I Want to Sing! 40th anniversary revival garners seven Audelco Award nominations.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

Audience Development Committee Inc. (Audelco) will host their 51st Annual Audelco Awards on Monday, November 20th, 7pm at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem. The highly anticipated Mama, I Want to Sing! 40th Anniversary Revival is nominated in seven categories for their excellence in black theatre!

The Black gospel musical Mama, I Want to Sing! (Mama!) premiered in 1987 to critical acclaim and saw international success with tours throughout the United States, Japan, Europe and across the Caribbean. Mama! tells the real life story of music trailblazer Doris Troy - co-creator Vy Higginsen's older sister - as she battles between her religious upbringing and the pull of an exciting career in the entertainment industry.

After the huge triumph of Mama!, Higginsen and her husband/co-creator Ken Wydro went on to write other successful productions such as Alive! 55 and Kicking, as well as an award winning music program for youth and adults at the Mama Foundation for the Arts.

Beginning in February 2023, the revival production of Mama, I Want to Sing! played a three-week run of 19 performances in the venue where the Mama! journey began: El Teatro (formerly The Heckscher Theatre) at El Museo Del Barrio in East Harlem. By staging the production in both Black History Month (February) and Women's History Month (March), Higginsen, alongside daughter and Director Ahmaya Knoelle Higginson, further affirmed Black female stories as a strong and vital presence in the American cultural landscape.

The production garnered press coverage and pickup from a wide variety of channels including The New York Times, Good Day New York, News Channel 12, NY1, Broadway Radio, and more, with critics stating "Mama, I Want to Sing!exemplifies a new Harlem Renaissance!"

While the revival production was widely enjoyed by music and theater enthusiasts from a myriad of backgrounds, it holds special importance for African-American audiences who witnessed a crucial aspect of their cultural legacy dramatized for the stage.

Established in 1973 by Vivian Robinson, Audelco strives to support, acknowledge, and honor individuals and organizations representing the black theater arts community.

Mama Foundation for the Arts' very own Artistic Director Ahmaya Knoelle is nominated in the Director of a Musical category, alongside long time Mama staff member Kevin McKoy who is nominated in the Outstanding Musical Director category. Latrice Arlene Cherry-Sturdivant (Mama), Lamont O'Neil and Bishop Richard Hartley (Reverend Winters), and young ingenue Asa Sultan (Doris Troy), were all nominated in Lead Actor categories. Last but not least, Mama, I Want to Sing! is nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.

"None of the success we have achieved would be be possible without the talent, creativity and passion of our beloved cast, the legacy of Doris Troy, the hard work of the entire Mama team," said Higginsen, who went on to mention, "and of course the support from the public; from those who have been with us since our start in 1987, to the new audiences who can see themselves through our story."

Audelco members can vote for 51st Annual Audelco Awards nominees at audelco.org. You can learn more about Mama, I Want to Sing! and Mama Foundation for the Arts at mamafoundation.org.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
National Comedy Center To Preserve Don Rickles Archive Photo
National Comedy Center To Preserve Don Rickles Archive

The National Comedy Center, the United States' official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy, announced today that it will be preserving an archival collection from Don Rickles' estate, showcasing the late comedy legend's six-decade career.

3
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month

Capital Repertory Theatre is celebrating the holidays with its second 2023/24 season show, “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

4
Single Tickets For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Proctors Photo
Single Tickets For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Proctors

Proctors has announced that tickets for the national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 16 for eight performances from Tuesday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Central New York The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Cohoes Music Hall (1/20-1/20)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood in Central New York 4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Central New York The Marvelous Wonderettes
Cohoes Music Hall (6/28-7/21)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You