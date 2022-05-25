Madeleine George's Laugh-Out-Loud Comedy, HURRICAN DIANE, Concludes Kitchen Theatre Company's 2021-2022 Season

The Kitchen Theatre Company will continue its 2021-2022 season with Madeleine George's Hurricane Diane, a perfect storm of timely tragicomedy that doubles as an ecstatic awakening for the ages.

Generously sponsored by WRFI, Tompkins Trust Company, CSP Management, OurBus, and WSKG, Hurricane Diane will run from Wednesday, June 8 through Sunday, June 26 and will offer free childcare on Sunday, June 12 and Pay What You Want rush tickets throughout the duration of the run.

In the suburbs of the Garden State, the Greek God Dionysus returns from the heavens in the guise of a butch gardener named Diane, who's hell bent on reversing climate change and restoring earthly order by seducing a band of mortal followers. Where better to begin than with four housewives sipping on giant glasses of Zinfandel? The latest gossip and home improvement plans are brought to their knees by the whirls of ancient myth and ecological revenge.

Director (and Producing Artistic Director of the Kitchen Theatre Company) Rebecca Bradshaw** says, "This play... we get to watch a demigod infiltrate a stereotypical cul de sac community of today and pitch to rip up their lawns in order to save the planet. Easy, right? Let's just say, this play turns epic before you know it and things do not go according to plan. What's not to love?"

Hurricane Diane will feature Lindsay Brill* and Jackie Rivera*, and will mark the return of veteran actors and collaborators Cynthia Henderson,* Erica Steinhagen* and Melissa Miller* to the Kitchen Theatre Company stage. Playing Beth, Diane, Renee, Carol and Pam respectively, all five actors make up a seasoned ensemble, demonstrating an impressive chemistry and lending comedic authenticity to George's storyline.

"One of my favorite quotes from Jenny Holzer - who might even be the Cassandra of our times - goes like this: 'All things are delicately interconnected.' I wear it on a t-shirt." says Rivera. "Hurricane Diane is a call to action against climate change, but the tactics this play employs are not the usual green-capitalism approach. This play recognizes the social intersections that effective climate change action must employ - I'm talking embracing queerness, gender fluidity, and the re-wilding of our human species as it is reflected in the known science of Earths self-healing: biodiversity. We see a parody of ourselves (some of us) in Hurricane Diane, resistant to change and maybe worse, misinterpretations of truth. I'm interested in highlighting the less popular (and more important) tactics of approaching environmental justice not from changing what we do, but reckoning deeply with who we are."

The creative team for Hurricane Diane at the Kitchen will be rounded out with scenic design by Izmir Ickbal+, lighting design by M.E. Berry, sound design by Lesley Greene and costume design by Chelsea Kerl. Assistant Director and Production Assistant is Deletris Bryant, Casting Director is Lisa Donadio, Technical Director is Brendan Komala, Master Electrician is Jesse Cole, Props Manager is Maggie Lapinski, Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Schilansky*, Assistant Stage Manager is Helen Kuhar and Scenic Charge is Stiller Zusman.

Performances of Hurricane Diane will also mark the continuation of the Kitchen's COVID policies. To ensure the safety of all guests, patrons, ushers and artists will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result (taken within 72 hours of the performance start time) at their time of entry into the theatre with a valid ticket. Masks are also required to be worn properly at all times inside the theatre. Acceptable proof of vaccination includes FDA-authorized vaccination card with matching photo ID, or the NYS Excelsior Pass - for more details, please visit: https://epass.ny.gov

Special events for Hurricane Diane include post-show discussions with artistic staff on June 8, 9 & 10, actors' forums on June 17 & 24, free childcare in partnership with First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 12 and BIPOC Community Night on Saturday, June 25. Opening Night is on Saturday, June 11 and will include a step and repeat for photos. For more events and information, visit www.kitchentheatre.org.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

** member, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society

+member, United Scenic Artists 829