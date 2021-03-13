Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Landmark Theatre Remains Closed as Renovation Project is on Hold

The planned renovations include a new marquee and new seats, and the project was expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Mar. 13, 2021  
The Landmark Theatre will remain closed as its massive renovation project is on hold, CNY Central reports.

Under state guidelines, theatres will be allowed to reopen on April 2 at limited capacity, but Landmark will not be one of them.

The planned renovations include a new marquee and new seats, and the project was expected to be completed by summer 2020. However, the timeline was delayed due to the pandemic.

"Our funding comes from a lot of different sources, most importantly from New York state which the budget challenges there are well known," said Mike Intaglietta the Executive Director of the Landmark Theatre.

Assemblyman William Magnarelli helped secure the $2 million grant through The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), and he believes that the renovations will get done.

The theatre also received donations through its "Be a Light While We're Dark" campaign, which raised in the low $10 thousand which he said was not enough to start or complete the renovations.

"The marquee has already been removed and is almost complete at the manufacturer, and once we can finalize the structural steel we'll get that done," Intaglietta said.

Read more on CNY Central.


