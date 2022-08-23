LIVE AT LEEDS – A ONE NIGHT STAND OF MUSIC FROM CHRIS “RED” BLISSET Announced At Chenango River Theatre

Singer/Musician/Actor (and local audience favorite) Chris "Red" Blisset, who has starred in and directed a number of the musical hits Chenango River Theatre has produced over the years (Almost Heaven-Songs of John Denver, Ring of Fire-The Music of Johnny Cash, Pump Boys & Dinettes) will perform for one evening featuring the music of one of the UK's greatest rock bands - The Who.

His personal tales of the road will intertwine with stories and songs from the British quartet's thunderous catalog, including "My Generation," "Pinball Wizard," "The Real Me" and more.

Tickets are just $14 each, and are now on sale at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Or you can email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. For phone orders call 607-656-8499, leave a message and the Box Office will get back to you.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY.