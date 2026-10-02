RENT, LES MISERABLES and More Set for Syracuse University Drama 26/27 Season

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The Syracuse University Department of Drama has revealed the 26/27 season, consisting of six productions: “Rent” (Oct. 16 – 25), “Henry V” (Nov. 13 – 21), the Syracuse Stage co-production of “Les Misérables” (Nov. 27 – Jan. 3), “Private Eyes” (Feb. 19 – 28), “An American in Paris” (March 26 – April 4) and “Before the Bone Breaks” (April 23 – May 2). All productions will run at the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex in the Storch Theatre, with the exception of “Les Misérables,” which will be held in the Archbold Theatre.

Rent

Opening the season is “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s iconic musical following a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village: Aspiring filmmaker Mark, musician Roger, free-spirited Mimi and Angel, buttoned-up Joanne and wild-child performance artist Maureen. Their dreams, loves and losses weave through this bohemian portrait of 1980’s New York City, under the shadow of HIV and AIDS. Directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo, the show will run Oct. 16 through 29, 2026.

Henry V

Next up is “Henry V,” William Shakespeare’s thrilling examination of courage, loyalty and power. Pressed by powerful nobles and church leaders to reclaim England’s sovereignty over France, the young, untested King Henry V of England raises an army and carves his way to Agincourt, where his troops, depleted and exhausted, must face the enemy head-on. But with dissension in the ranks, Henry will have to prove himself a strong and legitimate ruler if he’s to inspire his men to lay down their lives for their country, and their king. Directed by John Tufts, “Henry V” runs Nov. 13 through 21, 2026.

Les Misérables

The Department of Drama’s annual co-production with Syracuse Stage arrives for the holiday season with “Les Misérables,” Victor Hugo’s sweeping tale of romance, rebellion and redemption. Experience the operatic heights of this grand, Tony Award-winning musical featuring scores of classic and beloved songs, including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Master of the House,” “Bring Him Home,” “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” and “One Day More.” Directed by Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert Hupp, “Les Misérables” will run Nov. 27, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027.

Private Eyes

Next up, “Private Eyes,” a comedy from playwright Steven Dietz in which nothing is ever quite what it seems. Matthew's wife, Lisa, is having an affair with Adrian, a British theatre director. Or perhaps the affair is part of the play being rehearsed. Or maybe Matthew has imagined all of it simply to have something to tell his therapist. Directed by Ricky Pak, "Private Eyes” is a hilarious, twisty “relationship thriller” that will playfully blur the lines between fact, fiction, theatre and reality when it runs Feb. 19 through 28, 2027.

An American in Paris

The spring semester continues with “An American in Paris,” the fanciful musical classic from the Gershwin brothers. Jerry, an American veteran, is still reeling from the war when he discovers the girl of his dreams: Lise, a captivating young dancer at the ballet. By chance or fate, Jerry also catches the eye of Milo, an American heiress. To add more confusion to this love triangle, Lise is already engaged to marry Henri, a rich young businessman, who still dreams of being a performer himself. Does Lise truly love Henri, or is the American stranger the man of her dreams? Directed and choreographed by David Lowenstein, “An American in Paris” dances into the Storch Theatre March 26 through April 4, 2027.

Before the Bone Breaks

Rounding out the season is “Before the Bone Breaks” by Syracuse University Department of Drama faculty member Zizi Majid. In tents raised haphazardly between broken streets and crumbling buildings, women fight for their lives. Nadine makes videos that report the truth while Hannah makes music from the most unlikely instruments – drones and crackling generators. Together they try to find what is wholly their own despite all that stands in their way in this expansive story of the power of dreaming in vivid colors despite the gray of pain and warfare. Directed by Katherine McGerr, this first production of “Before the Bone Breaks” was commissioned by the Department of Drama and will run April 23 – May 2, 2027.

New Works/New Voices Festival of New Musicals

In addition to the mainstage season, the Department of Drama will present the inaugural New Works/New Voices Festival of New Musicals on Jan. 16 and 17, 2027. Founded in 2021 and led by Artistic Director Kathleen Wrinn (Assistant Professor of Musical Theater at SU Drama), the New Works/New Voices initiative supports the development of new musicals by writers and composers whose perspectives have been historically underrepresented in the musical theatre canon. Each year, one musical is selected through a national call for submissions to be developed in collaboration with Syracuse University students and faculty. This inaugural festival is presented in partnership with Syracuse Stage.

Five-play subscriptions are now on sale online or by calling Syracuse Stage Box Office at 315.443.3275. Subscribers have access to discounted tickets for “Les Misérables” which is not part of 5-play subscription packages. Single tickets for all shows are also available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 06 Hrs 47 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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