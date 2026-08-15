LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Tickets To Go On Sale At The Proctors

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Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to Proctors in Schenectady, NY for three performances Friday, March 12 through Saturday, March 13. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the coming-of-age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.

Tickets will be on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., or online by visiting atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can receive the group advantage by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is suddenly turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more “serious” about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get admitted to Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths as she sets out to prove herself to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2026-27 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. Big League is celebrating its 35th season of producing, general managing, and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.BigLeague.org.

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