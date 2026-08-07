Tickets to HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour at Proctors Now on Sale

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tickets to the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical HELL'S KITCHEN, the Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner, Alicia Keys, are on sale now for the Schenectady, NY run at Proctors Tuesday, Dec. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 3.

Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., or online by visiting atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can receive the group advantage by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

The North American Tour of HELL'S KITCHEN currently stars Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis, and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck. Joining them on stage will be Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, 'Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Sean Holland II, Alfred Jackson, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha “Sang” Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson, and Ethan Zundell. Together, the current cast will bring Alicia Keys' music and Kristoffer Diaz's story to vibrant life in cities across the country. Casting is subject to change.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys' greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show — brought to life through exhilarating choreography.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 Review: HELL'S KITCHEN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (OKC) at Civic Center Music Hall 4/7/26

Based on the life story of Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen not only brings you all of the hits, I mean all of this hits, but takes you into Alicia's world before it even starts. The tone is set via the cypher-ish DJ set (Alicia's playlist growing up maybe?) reminicent of 106& Park, Rap City, digital underground, and artists on the street corner inviting you in to a melodic flow of New York (many of us grew up on IYKYK). 2 HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour is Coming to ATG San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

The North American tour of Hell's Kitchen is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre, Hell's Kitchen is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, and features the music of Alicia Keys.