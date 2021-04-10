LA SERVA PADRONA Will Stream From Oswego Opera Theater Next Week

Oswego Opera Theater presents La Serva Padrona by Giocomo Pergolesi. The production streams live online on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are free. You will receive a special link to access the live video stream the morning of the production. You must reserve a ticket to receive the link.

Cast:

Dr. Pandolfo - Salvatore Sperrazza

Salvatore Sperrazza (Uberto) has been singing opera for 4 years now and this is his first time performing in a opera production. Salvatore has previously appeared in SUNY Theater Department's production of The Fantastiks.

Serpina - Angel Tyler

Angel V. Tyler (Serpina) is a junior vocal performance major at SUNY Oswego. She is an active member of multiple vocal ensembles, and was the soprano soloist for Saint-Saëns' Oratorio del Noel last Fall; she will be the soprano soloist for Faure's Requiem with Oswego's Festival Chorus in May. She has been involved in Oswego State Theatre productions including Urinetown (Officer Barrel) and was the Assistant Music Director for The Fantasticks. Angel has been a part of many Oswego Opera Theater productions including The Mikado, Die Fledermaus, and Don Giovanni. Last Spring, she sang the role of Mrs. Ham in Noye's Fludde.

Scapin - Alaces Sarmiento

Alaces J. Sarmiento (Scapin) is a senior studying communication and social interaction and music at SUNY Oswego. Originally from Queens, NY, Alaces has been studying vocal music for the past 8 years, and hopes to move forward with her studies by going to graduate school for vocal performance and pedagogy after she graduates this May.

Orchestra:

Kaitlyn Lardeo, Emily Baker, violins

Sophia Moon, viola

Vienna McCall, cello

Learn more at https://oswegooperatheater.com/la-serva-padrona-2021/.