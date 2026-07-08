SOMEBODY TO LOVE Regional Premiere and More Set for REV Theatre Company 2027 Season

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The REV Theatre Company has announced its 2027 season — a lineup full of harmony, heart, and hilarity including three new works — two regional premieres and a North American exclusive production.

Brett Smock, Producing Artistic Director, says, “What I want most for our subscribers and patrons – as well as for our artists and creative staff -- is to be a home for excellent entertainment, a community hub for creative exchange and an incubator for new works. Next year, we will bring new stories told in big, new ways. Three of our four shows cannot be seen anywhere else in the country and we're proud to produce this dynamic and exclusive season.”

The REV's 2027 season opens June 2nd with Sister Act. When a disco diva is forced into hiding in a convent, she finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and an uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, she breathes new life into the church and community. Based on the hit 1992 film, Sister Act is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story. Sister Act is reason to REJOICE! The production closes on June 18th. Sister Act features Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Sister Act is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Up next is the first of two Regional Premieres, Somebody to Love. Written by Robert Sternin and Prudence Fraser (TV: Writers and Exec Producers of “The Nanny,” “Who's The Boss,” “Alice” and more; Off-Broadway: “Under My Skin”), Somebody to Love tells the story of four college friends — the lives they lived, the dreams they chased, and the people they loved. Featuring a catalogue of '70s rock hits from bands such as:

The venue has welcomed an impressive lineup of legendary artists over the years, including Sly and the Family Stone, Billy Joel, America, Chicago, Roberta Flack, Kiss, Blondie, Jefferson Airplane, Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Doobie Brothers.

“Somebody to Love” runs July 7th-23rd. Sternin and Fraser said, “We are thrilled to be bringing our 70's rock musical, 'Somebody to Love,' to The REV for its east coast premiere! It's a fun, heartwarming story about four friends who meet in college in the 70's and set off into the world together, to pursue their hopes and dreams. And you'll know all the words to all the songs!”

Running August 11th-27th is a landmark production as Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity returns to the theatre where it made its North American Premiere in 2016. Based on the acclaimed novel by James Jones, the musical is set in Hawaii in the two weeks leading up to December 7, 1941. From Here to Eternity is a compelling and visceral portrait of humanity, duty, and redemption set against the backdrop of a beautiful but conflicted paradise. Smock said, “Since the Auburn production in 2016, we have continued the show's development at regional theatres around the country, in NYC, at Pearl Harbor and in London. This year is the 85th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and we are honored to bring this compelling tribute to “The Boys of '41” back to Auburn where it all began.” Tim Rice said, “I'm delighted that 'From Here to Eternity' will be returning to The REV in 2027. The 2016 production was superb and I know that Brett Smock and his outstanding team will deliver again. To see this story return to the United States is always exciting, but to have it performed at such a prestigious theater - in such beautiful country - is particularly thrilling.” From Here to Eternity features a Book by Bill Oakes and Donald Rice, Lyrics by Tim Rice, and Music by Stuart Brayson.

The REV's 2027 season concludes September 8th-24th with the Regional Premiere of the first full-scale non-musical at the theatre for over 50 years, The Maltese Falcon. The stage adaptation by Matthew Salazar-Thompson is a hysterical send-up of film noir featuring 5 performers in over 30 roles and a live onstage foley design. The Maltese Falcon will be an entirely new theatrical experience that audiences will not soon forget. Salazar-Thompson says, “I'm Looking forward to this newly reimagined version of the classic Dashiell Hammett tale where this iconic detective story will intersect with comedy, music, and a personal artistic touch that could only come from The REV Theatre Company.”

Subscriptions for The REV's 2027 season are available now and single tickets will go on sale next Spring. Learn more here: https://therevtheatre.com/2027season/

The REV's 2027 Season:

Sister Act: June 2 – 18, 2027

Somebody to Love: July 7 – 23, 2027

From Here to Eternity: August 11 – 27, 2027

The Maltese Falcon: September 8 – 24, 2027

ABOUT THE REV THEATRE COMPANY:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness, and cultural development in its community. The REV produces a large portfolio of compelling arts education programming including its historic Sequential Dramatics Tour. The REV is also known for its acclaimed Broadway series which plays to over 60,000 patrons each season boasting talent from Broadway, Hollywood and around the country. The REV's musicals are routinely recognized for their artistry and execution. The REV is proud to have played a role in the development of several new commercial musicals including: the new production of “Saturday Night Fever,” Tim Rice's “From Here to Eternity,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “Loch Ness,” “Austen's Pride,” “Treasure Island,” and “May We All.” To date, The REV has also developed 69 new musicals through its new works series, The PiTCH. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that its workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect its dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, follow @TheREVTheatreCo on Instagram and Bluesky and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.

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