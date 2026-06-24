New York City Ballet Leads Ballet-Inspired Movement Workshop for Lincoln Center

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New York City Ballet artists led an hour-long, ballet-inspired movement workshop posted to Lincoln Center's YouTube channel as part of the organization's ongoing Art of Wellbeing series. The session, presented in collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, invites participants of all experience levels to move alongside NYCB artists through structured, accessible exercises.

The workshop includes an introductory ballet warm-up, guided stretches, and choreography drawn from the New York City Ballet's iconic repertory. The session is framed as an opportunity to explore movement without prior dance experience, making ballet technique approachable for a general audience.

Lincoln Center's Art of Wellbeing series connects performing arts programming with health and wellness themes, and this collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian, the Official Hospital of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, extends that mission into a participatory format. New York City Ballet is one of Lincoln Center's 11 resident arts organizations.

Lincoln Center has been active across a range of programming in recent months, including a Spring Gala headlined by Ariana DeBose and the ongoing Broadway revival of RAGTIME at the venue.