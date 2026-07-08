TARZAN Opens at The REV Theatre Company in Auburn

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The REV Theatre Company's 2026 season continues with a compelling production of Phil Collins' & David Henry Hwang's “Tarzan”. The production runs through July 25.

A soaring musical with a heart-pumping score by rock legend Phil Collins, “Tarzan” is a deeply human story about a young man at odds with the world that raised him and the world that lies beyond. Full of action, humor, and heart, “Tarzan” is a timeless and beautiful story about love, identity, and family.

“Tarzan” is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock with choreography by Adam Dyer and Music Direction by Christie Chiles Twillie. Ella Grace Memmott is the Associate Choreographer and the Assistant Music Director is Jacob Kerzner. Additional members of the “Tarzan” creative team include:

The creative team includes Stephen Gifford (Scenic Designer), Jesse Klug (Lighting Designer), Kyle Jensen (Sound Designer), Nathan W. Scheuer (Video Designer), Tiffany Howard (Costume Designer), Marshall Pope (Props Designer), and Christopher Elst (Fight & Intimacy Director). Hair and makeup design is by Satellite Wigs, with flight effects provided by ZFX. Ally Hasselback serves as Production Stage Manager, assisted by Grace Cirillo and Jess O'Connor, while Megan Larche Dominick, CSA, is the casting director for The REV's 2026 season.

The principal cast of “Tarzan” features Dean Cestari in the title role, Emma Dean as Jane, Eric Ulloa as Kerchak, Raquel Jennings as Kala, and Sterling Baker-McClary as Terk.

Also featured are Kyle Adkins as Clayton, Tom Staggs as Porter and Central New York native Ollie Kufs as Young Tarzan.

The ensemble includes Steve Bangerter, Jake Bartley, Jathan “JB” Briscoe, Brooklyn Bronson, Taylor Collier, Bella DePaola, Sammy Fossum, Erin Gonzales, John Guaragna, Sophia Hillman, Noah Lytle, TJ McCarthy, Ella Grace Memmott, and Nolan Um.

Featuring Music & Lyrics by Phil Collins and a Book by David Henry Hwang, “Tarzan” is based on the Disney film, adapted from the story “Tarzan of the Apes” by Edgar Rice Burroughs. “Tarzan” is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. TARZAN owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and used with permission. ©2011 Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and Disney. All Rights Reserved.

“Tarzan” runs June 8th-25th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. Tickets can be purchased at TheREVTheatre.com or by calling The REV's box office at 315-255-1785.

THE REV'S 2026 SEASON

Tarzan: July 8 – 25, 2026

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel: August 12 – 29, 2026

Rock of Ages: September 16 – October 3, 2026

ABOUT THE REV THEATRE COMPANY:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness, and cultural development in its community. The REV produces a large portfolio of compelling arts education programming including its historic Sequential Dramatics Tour. The REV is also known for its acclaimed Broadway series which plays to over 60,000 patrons each season boasting talent from Broadway, Hollywood and around the country. The REV's musicals are routinely recognized for their artistry and execution. The REV is proud to have played a role in the development of several new commercial musicals including: the new production of “Saturday Night Fever,” Tim Rice's “From Here to Eternity,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “Loch Ness,” “Austen's Pride,” “Treasure Island,” and “May We All.” To date, The REV has also developed 69 new musicals through its new works series, The PiTCH. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that its workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect its dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, follow @TheREVTheatreCo on Instagram and Bluesky and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.

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