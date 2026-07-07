JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Make Regional Premiere at Fort Salem Theater

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Fort Salem Theater will continue its 2026 season with the regional premiere of "Jagged Little Pill," the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking album. Running July 17 through August 2, 2026, this powerful contemporary musical explores the complexities of family, identity, addiction, trauma, and healing through some of Morissette's most beloved songs, including "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket," and "You Learn." With a book by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody (“Juno”) and music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, "Jagged Little Pill" has become one of the most talked-about musicals of the past decade for its unflinching look at issues facing families today. Tickets range from $20 to $38 and reservations are strongly suggested.

The production marks the Fort Salem Theater debut of guest artist Erin Palmer, who stars as Frankie Healy, the adopted daughter of the seemingly perfect Healy family. Palmer has appeared at renowned New York City venues including Green Room 42 and Don't Tell Mama and has performed across the country in productions of "Grease" (Rizzo), "Legally Blonde" (Brooke Wyndham), "Footloose" (Rusty), "Heathers" (Heather Duke), "Head Over Heels" (Gynecia/Pythio), "Alice By Heart" (Queen of Hearts), and "Sweat" (Cynthia). Originally from New Haven, Connecticut, Palmer is currently pursuing their BFA in Musical Theatre from Long Island University and now makes her highly anticipated Fort Salem Theater debut in one of the musical's most demanding leading roles.

"Jagged Little Pill" also welcomes nine performers making their Fort Salem Theater debuts, reflecting the theater's continued commitment to introducing both new talent and familiar faces to local audiences. Alongside Palmer, the production features Kelly Sienkiewicz as Mary Jane Healy, Jared West as Steve Healy, Josh Willis as Nick Healy, Isabel Coviello as Jo, Arianna Dreher as Bella Fox, Vincent Panetta as Andrew Montefiore, Nikolas Segura as Phoenix, and an ensemble featuring Rose Biggerstaff, Evelyn Clary, Ryan Coburn, Meghan DiMeglio, Lenny Geraci (understudy Steve Healy), Elliot C. Buyer (understudy Nick Healy), Mel Magri, Mo de Poortere (understudy Jo), Josha Roopnarine, Everett W. Short, Seth Shortte, and Isabella Cary.

Returning to direct the production is Hannah Williams, whose acclaimed direction of "The Bridges of Madison County" earlier this season earned praise from audiences and critics alike after Fort Salem Theater recruited her from the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Since then, Williams has been appointed Managing Director of Chester Theatre Company in the Berkshires, where she has already successfully launched three of the company's five summer productions this season. She once again serves as both Director and Intimacy Coordinator for Fort Salem Theater's production.

The creative team also includes Assistant Director and Stage Manager Amelia Elmen, Music Director Iris Rogers, Assistant Music Director and Accompanist Jessica FitzSisti, Choreographer Sarah Murphy, Sound Designer Andre Valverde, Lighting Designer Zakk Eastman, Scenic Designer Charles J. I. Krawczyk, Producer and Properties Designer Courtnie Harrington, and Co-Producer and Costume Designer Kyle West. Hannah Williams and Kyle West are members of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

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