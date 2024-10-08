﻿Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2024 Annual Festival Presents The Bang Group's NUT/CRACKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked in Tivoli, NY, from December 20-22, 2024. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035/production/1211518.

Nut/Cracked - The Bang Group's beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker - has enthralled audiences for more than two decades. Choreographer David Parker draws inspiration from across the dance spectrum, blending tap, ballet, disco, and even bubble wrap to create a unique performance that reimagines Tchaikovsky's iconic score. With renditions ranging from Duke Ellington to Glenn Miller, Nut/Cracked transforms the familiar into something delightfully unexpected. Praised by The New York Times as "immensely entertaining" and "intensely musical," this production combines humor and artistry in a way that will leave you seeing The Nutcracker in a whole new light.

Choreographer David Parker says about the work: "Nut/Cracked is my holiday gift to New York's scrappy, irreverent, resilient and hilarious dance community in all its glorious eclecticism. Conceived in the spirit of dancing schools across the country with their annual Nutcrackers and embossed with New York City grit, Nut/Cracked cuts the plot loose and revels in the powerful essences of the season--snow, ice, evergreens, greed, competition, generosity, presents, addictions, tap shoes, toe shoes all set to Tchaikovsky's beloved score--in this version both traditionally rendered and in arrangements by Duke Ellington, Fred Waring and Glenn Miller. Spending the last 20 holiday seasons with this show has been a joy, and I am excited to bring it to the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park this year."

Dates:

December 20, 2024 at 8pm

December 21, 2024 at 8pm

December 22, 2024 at 2pm

Tickets: $45, $35 Student (ID Required)

Venue: Indoors, Black Box Theater

Important Event Information: - This event is General Admission and will held in our Black Box Theater - The duration is approximately 1 hour and 5 mins. - Kaatsbaan has a no refund policy. Ticket insurance was available upon checkout. - Please email boxoffice@kaatsbaan.org with questions.

About David Parker

Choreographer David Parker is a 2013 Guggenheim Fellow who founded The Bang Group in 1995 with dancer Jeffrey Kazin. Parker's work is dedicated to creative liberty, aesthetic diversity, and craftsmanship. He has created over 50 works for ballet and contemporary companies, universities, festivals and soloists as well as the bulk of the repertory for The Bang Group. Parker has also served on the faculties of The Juilliard School, The Alvin Ailey School, Barnard College, SUNY Purchase, Princeton University, Marymount Manhattan College and Hunter College. Parker's genre-non-conforming works have toured widely throughout Europe and North America, and he is currently curating and presenting the work of a range of dancemakers through Arts On Site and DANCE NOW|Boston.

