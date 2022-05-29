KNOW Theatre to Stage Production of HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

KNOW Theatre in Binghamton, N.Y., will conclude its 2021-22 season with a production of Paula Vogel's "How I Learned to Drive" from June 10-26.

The wildly funny, surprising, and devastating tale of survival follows the troubling relationship between a teen called Li'l Bit (Anna Simek) and her Uncle Peck (Joe Hoffmann). As Li'l Bit learns the rules of the road, she also finds out about life's complications and heartbreaks. Costarring as the "Greek chorus" portraying all other characters are Vito Longo, Kirsten Whistle and Lori Gordon Wilmont. Directing the production is Samantha Rose.

"How I Learned to Drive" won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1998. It premiered off-Broadway in 1997, starring Mary Louise Parker as Lil' Bit and David Morse as Uncle Peck. Since its premiere, "Drive" has been produced all over the world. A revival with Parker and Morse opened on Broadway earlier this spring.

Performances for "How I Learned to Drive" will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays from June 10-26. Tickets are $25 ($20 for seniors; $15 for students); purchase at knowtheatre.org. A pay-what-you-can night will be offered at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

Season sponsors are Stephen & Amy Smyk. Sponsoring "How I Learned to Drive" is a KNOW Theatre Patron.

KNOW Theatre follows federal, state, and local health and safety guidelines. We use the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Level report, updated weekly on Thursday, as our guide to our mask policy for performances. If Broome County is listed as being a "low" or "moderate" risk area, then masks are recommended, but not required. If Broome County is listed as a "high" risk area, then masks will be required at all times during performances.

KNOW Theatre is an intimate, not-for-profit venue located at 74 Carroll St. in downtown Binghamton. For more information, email knowtheatrebinghamton@gmail.com.