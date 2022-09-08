Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KNOW Theatre Opens 30th Season With RABBIT HOLE

Rabbit Hole has received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, five Tony Award nominations and the Spirit of America Award.

Sep. 08, 2022  

KNOW Theatre Opens 30th Season With RABBIT HOLE

KNOW Theatre will launch its 30th anniversary season with a production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Rabbit Hole" by David Lindsay-Abaire from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1.

Becca (Joanna Patchett) and Howie Corbett (Jeff Tagliaferro) have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. "Rabbit Hole" charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.

Also starring in the production are Kirsten Whistle (Izzy), Lynette Daniels (Nat) and Jacob Donlin (Jason). Directing "Rabbit Hole" is KNOW artistic director Tim Gleason.

Lindsay-Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist and librettist. His play "Rabbit Hole" received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, five Tony Award nominations and the Spirit of America Award. He also wrote the book and lyrics for "Shrek the Musical," which was nominated for eight Tonys, four Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award, and it earned Lindsay-Abaire the Kleban Prize as America's most promising musical theatre lyricist.

His other plays include "Good People," "Ripcord," "Fuddy Meers," "Kimberly Akimbo," "Wonder of the World" and "A Devil Inside." In addition to his work in theatre, his screen credits include his film adaptation of "Rabbit Hole" (starring Nicole Kidman, who received an Oscar nomination), Dreamworks' "Rise of the Guardians" and "The Family Fang." He is also, along with Marsha Norman, co-director of the playwriting program at the Juilliard School.

Performances for "Rabbit Hole" will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1. Tickets are $25 ($20 for seniors; $15 for students); purchase at knowtheatre.org. A pay-what-you-can night will be offered at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Note: There is no third Sunday show for this production. Instead, there will be a second Thursday show on Sept. 29.

Season sponsors for 2022-23 are IBM Corp. and Stephen & Amy Smyk.

For COVID-19, KNOW Theatre follows masking recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the time ticket sales for a show begin, if the Community Level for Broome County is at low or medium transmission risk, no masks will be required; at high level, masks will be required in the building. KNOW Theatre reserves the right to update mask requirements at any time if Broome County's Community Level changes during the run of a show.

KNOW Theatre is an intimate, not-for-profit venue located at 74 Carroll St. in downtown Binghamton. For more information, email knowtheatrebinghamton@gmail.com.


