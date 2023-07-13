Julian Fleisher and Band Return to Franklin Stage Company This Month

Franklin Stage Company will present a return engagement of singer, bandleader and showman Julian Fleisher. The weekend, dubbed “Julian Fleisher and Band, Detours” offers three evenings of intimate song and storytelling.

“Julian Fleisher is an FSC favorite, an artist we’re bringing back by popular demand!” said FSC Artistic director Patricia Buckley. “We’re thrilled to have him back.”

Julian Fleisher, dubbed a “Manhattan nightclub supernova” by the LA Times, is a singer, actor, and longtime associate of the Franklin Stage Company. He returns to Chapel Hall for an evening of songs gathered along the unexpected detours during a career that has ranged all over the musical map. Fleisher will be joined by musicians Drew Wutke on piano, Sean Murphy on bass, Dave Berger on drums and Pete Smith on guitar. The band weaves together original tunes, stories, and classics from the Great American Songbook.

Fleisher began as a singer, and his regular gigs at such stalwart New York venues as Joe’s Pub, Lincoln Center, BAM, Symphony Space, The 92nd St Y and The World Trade Center’s Winter Garden led him naturally to start writing his own songs and to collaborating with a host of partners both on and off the stage. Between concerts, the recording studio, the theater and his popular recent podcasts The Naked American Songbook and Julian Fleisher’s Guilty Pleasures, Fleisher has sung, written, gigged, produced or appeared with Molly Ringwald, Martha Plimpton, Issac Mizrahi, Jennifer Holiday, Lauren Graham, Ana Gasteyer, Rufus Wainwright, Mo Rocca, Bridget Everett, Paul Schaefer, Keith Carradine, Joshua Malina, David Rakoff and Sally Field, among others.

Showtimes for Julian Fleisher and Band are Friday, July 28th and Saturday July 29th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 30th at 5:00pm. All shows take place at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. FSC will not require masks, but will provide them to anyone who prefers to mask. Any updates to FSC Covid policy can be found on their website. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700.

Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.