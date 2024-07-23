Johnnie McNamara Walker Brings Solo Show To The Rochester Fringe!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Johnnie McNamara Walker is presenting the New York state debut of The Heterosexuals at the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, September 10 - Saturday, September 21) for two performances only on Friday, September 20 at 5pm and Saturday, September 21 at 10:15pm at the ROC Cinema (957 S Clinton Ave).

The latest solo show from tour-de-force writer/performer Johnnie McNamara Walker has been making waves both in Canada and internationally. After wowing audiences and selling out houses in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, and Dublin, Ireland, The Heterosexuals is coming to Rochester hot from its US debut at Lavender Fest in Atlanta, GA where it received The Audience Favourite Award. Johnnie has been producing work on the North American Fringe Circuit for almost 20 years, but this will mark his debut with the Rochester Fringe Festival.

The Heterosexuals is a deep-dive into the shocking world of Heterosexuality. THEY WALK AMONG US! But where did they come from? And what do they think they're wearing? Find out in this explosive work based on undercover research gathered by Walker while posing as one of their own! Combining elements of storytelling, satire, comedy, and deep personal humiliation, The Heterosexuals is here to spill the T on what The Queers really think about The Straights.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 online at rochesterfringe.com, over the phone at 585-957-9837, in person at the Main Fringe Box Office at One Fringe Place (Main and Gibbs) starting Sunday, September 8 or at the ROC Cinema box office one hour before each performance.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE