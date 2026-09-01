Joe Kye and Shannon Stewart to Premiere Expanded Works With RISK/REWARD

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Risk/Reward will bring artists Joe Kye and Shannon Stewart together for a double bill of new performance on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 at Reed College's Greenwood Theater in Portland.

The engagement will feature the world premiere of Kye's through-lineage alongside the full-length version of Stewart's river, river, river. Both works previously appeared in 20-minute versions at Risk/Reward festivals and will now return as expanded performances through the organization's Presents series.

Joe Kye: through-lineage

Portland-based musician and storyteller Joe Kye will present the world premiere of through-lineage, a musical exploration of his grandfather's history in North Korea and beyond.

Blending Korean and contemporary music with narrative and personal artifacts, Kye uses his family's history to examine questions of ancestry, identity and the ways the past can inform the present.

Born in Korea and raised in the United States, Kye combines string loops and an eclectic musical style in work exploring his multifaceted identity. He has performed as part of Carnegie Hall's Migrations festival, recorded a TEDx Talk and been featured on PRI's The World.

through-lineage will run approximately 60 minutes.

Shannon Stewart: river, river, river

Shannon Stewart will present the full-length version of river, river, river, combining dance, spoken text and film to explore the after-effects of disaster.

The work examines the ecological consequences of the Manhattan Project and waste cleanup at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation on the Columbia River alongside the fallout from a family member's mental health crisis.

Stewart, who was born in the South and came of age as an artist in the Pacific Northwest, creates work spanning contemporary dance, essay, poetry, film, installation, ritual and community-engaged projects. Their work has been presented throughout the United States and Europe, including at Tulane University and DOCK 11 Berlin.

river, river, river will run approximately 45 minutes.

Performance Schedule

An invited dress rehearsal will take place Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Public performances are Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. Each performance will feature Kye's 60-minute work, followed by a 15-minute intermission and Stewart's 45-minute work.

Performances will take place at Reed College's Greenwood Theater, located off the West Parking Lot on SE 28th Avenue between Woodstock and Steele in Portland.

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